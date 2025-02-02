Dense fog envelops Delhi, air quality remains very poor

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the lowest temperature in Delhi today is 10 degrees Celsius

Pic/PTI

Dense fog covered the national capital on Sunday morning affecting visibility, reported news agency ANI.

The fog was accompanied by cold winds. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the lowest temperature in Delhi today is 10 degrees Celsius.

The weather department has forecast dense fog in isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

The Met Department has predicted rain for Delhi on February 3.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality was recorded in the "very poor" category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Air Quality Index was logged at 340 at 8 am this morning.

An AQI rating is categorized as follows: 0-50 (good), 51-100 (satisfactory), 101-200 (moderate), 201-300 (poor), 301-400 (very poor), and 401-500 (severe).

Cold weather conditions continue to grip the national capital, with residents seeking refuge in night shelters to escape the biting cold.

On Saturday night, many were seen huddled in shelters across areas like Nizamuddin and Lodhi Road, looking for warmth amid the harsh conditions.

The shelters are usually simple structures--either, community centers, or tents -- with basic amenities like heaters or blowers to provide warmth.

In coordination with various NGOs, the Delhi government has made efforts to provide warm clothing, blankets, and heated spaces to accommodate the growing number of people turning to these facilities.

Tinku Kumar, a caretaker of one of the night shelters said, "We have 20 beds for the people. All of the people have been provided with food and blankets including medicines."

The dip in morning and night temperatures is attributed to northwesterly winds coming from the Himalayas.

According to the IMD, Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar recorded a temperature of 3.4 degrees Celsius at 5.30 am this morning.

In a move to ensure safe passage amidst the snowfall and inclement weather conditions in Sonamarg in Jammu and Kashmir, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has initiated snow clearance operations to enhance traffic flow in the area.

The Kashmir valley has been covered under a blanket of snow for the past few days. Although snowfall and these layers of snow may look breathtaking and mesmerising, it also hampers the daily activities of the people residing there.

