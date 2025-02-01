The AQI Index remained in the "very poor" category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 350 at 7 am, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data

Dense fog engulfed New Delhi early on Saturday morning along with cold winds. The fog affected visibility in the national capital, ANI reported.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), there was a chill in the wee hours on Saturday with temperature recorded at 11.2 degrees Celsius at 5:30 am. The dip in morning and night temperatures is due to the northwesterly winds coming from the Himalayas.

The AQI Index remained in the "very poor" category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 350 at 7 am, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, ANI cited.

On Friday, air quality in the national capital was in the "very poor" category with AQI at 350 at 8 am, as per CPCB data.

People were seen taking refuge in night shelter homes at various places around Delhi, ANI reported.

Tinku Kumar, a caretaker of one of the night centres said, "We have 20 beds for the people. All of the people have been provided with food and blankets including medicines."

Other North Indian cities like Ambala, Ayodhya, and Karnal also witnessed cold conditions as fog engulfed these cities.

Cold weather continues to hamper people's daily lives in Jammu and Kashmir, with temperatures plunging into the single digits in several regions. Srinagar recorded a temperature of 2 degrees Celsius at 8:30 a.m. today.

Other recorded temperatures included minus 2 degrees Celsius in Gulmarg, minus 0.2 degrees Celsius in Pahalgam, 3.6 degrees Celsius in Banihal, and 0.8 degrees Celsius in Kupwara, according to IMD data collected at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, ANI cited.

Temperatures in Uttarakhand dropped to single digits in many regions. Srinagar UTT reported a temperature of 7.8 degrees Celsius at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Other recorded temperatures included 5.4 degrees Celsius at Tehri, 7.2 degrees Celsius at Pauri and 6.0 degrees Celsius at Nainital as per IMD data recorded at 8:30 am.

The Met Department has predicted 'moderate fog' for the next two days till February 1 while it forecast 'rain' for February 3 in Delhi.

