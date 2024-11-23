These new alfresco dining spots are great to relax, recharge, and reconnect as the weather improves

Straight from the coast

Konkani Haven by Isvara in Khar invites guests to escape the city’s bustle and indulge in a cosy escape. Their menu brings authentic Konkani flavours to the forefront with unique cocktails such as the Aampana Gimlet, perfect companions to regional delights such as Stuffed Bhavnagri Chillies or seafood classics such as Thecha Prawns and crispy-fried Rawas. Isvara also enhances the seasonal charm through live BBQ nights. The open-air seating allows guests to enjoy cool evenings, ideal for a grilled feast or a laid-back gathering with friends.

Address: Backyard, Behind Poco Loco Tapas and Bar, 21st Rd, Khar West

To Book: 9137222751

Pocket of peace

Step into a tranquil oasis at Silk Road Coffee Company’s vibrant roastery and bakehouse in Versova, where the bustling city gracefully yields an open-air retreat. Spanning 3,500 sq. ft., their alfresco space blends the earthy aroma of ethically sourced coffee with the gentle embrace of nature. Watch skilled bakers in action as you savour flaky pastries, decadent cakes, and hearty sandwiches, all while sipping on perfectly brewed coffee.

Address: 41, Harminder Singh Road, Aram Nagar, Versova,

To Book: 9819632030

Java on your mind

Both Javaphiles (Versova and now Bandra) are redefining the café experience, merging relaxation, social gatherings, and culinary adventures in one vibrant space. Shelter’s menu breaks the mould with an all-day breakfast lineup, refreshing smoothie bowls, crisp salads, artisanal loaves, wood-fired sourdough pizzas, and an array of French-inspired pastries to end on a sweet note. For book lovers, there’s a cosy library café to settle into; and a private dining space alongside a charming mini-amphitheatre for intimate gatherings.

Address: Aram Nagar, Versova and Shirley Ranjan Road, Bandra West

To Book: 9321470550

Mood for the soul

In the heart of bustling Bandra, Café Saar offers a tranquil escape with lush greenery. This rooftop space is a vegetarian haven that serves wholesome breakfast bowls, vibrant salads, creative small plates, and decadent desserts. Every dish is crafted to delight your palate while nurturing your well-being. Don’t miss their signature coffee.

Address: Mahati Wellness Center, Sherley Rajan Road, Off Carter Rd, Bandra West

To Book: 9222111888

Date night special

Yuhi in Powai has set the stage for one of Mumbai’s most romantic date spots. With its expansive outdoor seating, one can sip on expertly crafted cocktails while enjoying the gentle breeze and ambience. The menu spans a variety of cuisines, including Asian, Chinese, Italian, North Indian, and more. Dive into delightful dishes such as Moroccan paneer Tikka, Tofu Teriyaki, charcoal prawns and scallion dim sums. With a lineup of indulgent options and perfectly mixed drinks, Yuhi makes for an unforgettable experience.

Address: 8th floor, A Wing, Supreme Business Park, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai

To Book: 9920217312