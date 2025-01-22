Delhi's air quality continues to remain in poor category

Meanwhile, the air quality remained in the 'poor' category, with an Air Quality Index of 262 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board

Pic/PTI

Delhi's minimum temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 9.3 degrees Celsius, 1.8 notches above the normal for this time of the season.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the city is likely to witness rain with thunderstorms.

The humidity level recorded at 8.30 am was at 98 per cent.

Meanwhile, the air quality remained in the 'poor' category, with an Air Quality Index of 262 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 24 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor" and 401 and 500 severe.

Foggy weather disrupts flight, train services in Delhi

Foggy weather disrupted train and flight services in Delhi on Wednesday.

Several flights at the Indira Gandhi International Airport were delayed due to fog. Nine trains originating from various stations to Delhi were running late as well.

The trains running late include Brahmaputra Mail (15658), Poorva Express (12303), Purushottam Express (12801), and GCT ANVT SF EXP (22433).

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), fog conditions were detected over parts of North Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and patches over the Northeast.

Delhi recorded a temperature of 10.4 degrees Celsius at 5.30 am today.

Other North Indian regions were also impacted by fog this morning.

A dense layer of fog was seen blanketing Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh this morning. As per IMD, the minimum temperature forecasted in Ayodhya for today is 11 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, amid cold weather conditions, thousands of people gathered on the ghats of Sangam to take a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam, a sacred confluence of three rivers - Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati.

A cold wave continued to grip the Kashmir Valley. Srinagar recorded a temperature of 2.6 degrees Celsius at 5.30 am this morning.

According to the IMD, there is a possibility of rain in Punjab, Haryana, Western UP, Delhi NCR, and North Rajasthan on the 22nd and 23rd of January.