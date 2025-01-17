Dense fog shrouded parts of Delhi, disrupting traffic and delaying 27 trains. With an AQI of 294, the city faces poor air quality, while areas like Vivek Vihar reported levels nearing very poor. The IMD forecasts similar conditions over the weekend.

Outer Delhi woke up to a blanket of very dense fog on Friday morning, significantly reducing visibility and disrupting both vehicular traffic and train schedules. The minimum temperature recorded was 8.8 degrees Celsius, slightly above the seasonal normal by 1.2 degrees, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The air quality in the national capital continued to remain a pressing concern, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 294, placing it firmly in the 'poor' category. Among the worst-affected areas were Nehru Nagar (360), Patparganj (377), and Okhla Phase-2 (351), with Vivek Vihar recording the highest AQI at 390, bordering on 'very poor' levels. Other areas like R K Puram (344), Rohini (343), and Sonia Vihar (323) also reported concerning figures. Conversely, Mandir Marg (144) and Sri Aurobindo Marg (156) exhibited comparatively moderate air quality, though still far from ideal.

The IMD has forecast a foggy day ahead, with the maximum temperature expected to hover around 19 degrees Celsius. Dense fog conditions are predicted to persist over the weekend, with Saturday likely to witness very dense fog and Sunday experiencing dense fog.

The dense fog has not only hampered daily commutes but has also caused significant delays in train services. As per ANI reports, 27 trains operating in Northern India have been delayed, some by several hours. The Unchahar Express (14217) is running behind schedule by 215 minutes, while the Kaifiyat Express (12225) is delayed by 178 minutes. Similarly, the Prayagraj Express (12418) and Vikramshila Express (12367) are lagging by 110 and 119 minutes, respectively.

The AP Express (20805) reported the longest delay of 240 minutes, causing considerable inconvenience to passengers. Other trains, such as the RKMP NZM SF Express (12155), are also running behind schedule by 109 minutes. These delays are a recurring challenge during the winter season, as dense fog disrupts visibility and affects transportation systems.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) continues to monitor the air quality across Delhi, with efforts ongoing to mitigate the impact of pollution. With AQI values frequently breaching hazardous thresholds, the situation underscores the urgent need for effective policies to tackle air pollution in the capital.

Residents are advised to exercise caution, particularly during early mornings and evenings when visibility is at its lowest. The dense fog and poor air quality serve as a grim reminder of the environmental challenges facing Delhi during its peak winter months.

