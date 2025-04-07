The flight landed safely at around 8.50 pm and the aircraft is currently parked at a remote bay as part of the security protocol, they said. There were 225 passengers in the flight, sources said

A city-bound IndiGo flight from Jaipur made an emergency landing in Mumbai on Monday evening due to a bomb threat, sources confirmed.

According to news agency PTI, the flight landed safely at around 8.50 pm and was subsequently parked at a remote bay in accordance with security protocols.

There were 225 passengers on board the flight, according to sources.

"Full emergency was declared for IndiGo flight 6E 5324 from Jaipur to Mumbai on April 7 due to a bomb threat," a source said.

While details remain scarce, it was reported that a bomb threat note was discovered in one of the aircraft's lavatories, prompting the emergency landing.

The process of deplaning the passengers has already begun, the source added.

In a statement, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) confirmed the situation, stating, "A threat note was discovered in an aircraft en route from Jaipur (JAI) to Mumbai (BOM). As a precaution, full emergency was declared at Mumbai Airport at 20:43 hrs. The flight landed safely at 20:50 hrs. Airport operations remain unaffected."

CSMIA also stated that it is actively coordinating with the airline and security agencies, assuring that "the safety of passengers and staff remains our top priority."

In a similar incident last year, passengers on IndiGo flight 6E 5188 from Chennai to Mumbai faced a distressing situation as a bomb threat was discovered scribbled on a chit in the lavatory when the flight was about 20 miles away from Mumbai Airport.

(With PTI inputs)