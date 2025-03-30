Shirdi Airport will now handle 11 flights daily (22 movements), serving approximately 3,000 passengers per day

The commencement of night flight operations at Shirdi International Airport marks a significant milestone in Maharashtra’s aviation industry, an official statement said

On the occasion of Gudi Padwa 2025, Shirdi International Airport in Maharashtra has achieved a milestone by successfully completing its runway recarpeting, allowing night flight operations for the first time, an official statement said.

The development will enhance air connectivity to the holy town of Shirdi, making it more accessible for devotees and travelers, it said.

According to the official statement, to celebrate the achievement, IndiGo Airlines has introduced two new flights – a morning and a night service.

IndiGo has also launched a scheduled flight (6E 7038/7039) on the Hyderabad-Shirdi-Hyderabad route, which will carry 78 passengers. The airline has announced this new service as a special gift for the citizens on the occasions of Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, Eid, and the beginning of Chaitra Navratri, it said.

The statement further said that with the addition of these new flights, Shirdi Airport will now handle 11 flights daily (22 movements), serving approximately 3,000 passengers per day.

It said that several airlines have expressed interest in adding more flights, further enhancing connectivity for devotees traveling to Shirdi for Sai Baba’s darshan and the early morning Kakad Aarti, which starts at 4 am.

"The success of the project is attributed to the efforts of Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC), various regulatory agencies, and the leadership of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Minister of State for Aviation Murlidhar Mohol, and other key officials," the statement said on Sunday.

Swati Pandey, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of MADC, remarked, "The commencement of night flight operations at Shirdi International Airport marks a significant milestone in Maharashtra’s aviation industry. This achievement enhances connectivity and offers seamless travel for devotees worldwide. The addition of new flights shows our commitment to improving travel experiences in Shirdi," it said.