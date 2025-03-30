The surge in vehicle registrations includes two-wheelers, four-wheelers, and other types of vehicles, the officials said

Mumbai Central is among the top five transport offices in Maharashtra where vehicle registration has increased this year. Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Maharashtra: 86,814 vehicles registered on Gudi Padwa, 30 pc increase from last year, say officials x 00:00

On the occasion of Gudi Padwa 2025, Maharashtra saw a significant rise in vehicle registrations, with 86,814 vehicles registered across the state, the officials said on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

They said that it marks a 30 per cent increase in registrations compared to last year.

The surge in vehicle registrations includes two-wheelers, four-wheelers, and other types of vehicles, the officials said.

Among the top transport offices in Maharashtra, Mumbai Central is one of the five busiest Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) where vehicle registrations have notably increased this year, they said.

"Mumbai Central is among the top five transport offices in Maharashtra where vehicle registration has increased this year in the week ending with Gudi Padwa. The registration of newly purchased two-wheelers, four-wheelers, and other vehicles has taken place on a large scale in the state during the past seven days on the occasion of Gudi Padwa. Compared to 2024, vehicle registrations this year have increased by as much as 30 per cent," said an official.

The highest number of registrations took place in the following five major Regional Transport Offices:

Pune RTO – 11,056 registrations

Pimpri-Chinchwad RTO – 6,648 registrations

Nashik RTO – 3,626 registrations

Mumbai (Central) RTO – 3,154 registrations

Thane RTO – 3,107 registrations