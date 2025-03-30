Maharashtra marked the beginning of the Hindu New Year with grand Gudi Padwa celebrations. Processions, cultural performances, and traditional rituals took centre stage, with leaders extending their greetings to the people

Eknath Shinde participates in the grand procession at Thane’s historic Kopineshwar Mandir

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday extended his heartfelt greetings to the people of the state on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa and the Hindu Nav Varsh.

According to ANI reports, Deputy CM Shinde also actively participated in the grand procession organised by the historic Kopineshwar Mandir in Thane to mark the celebrations.

Speaking to ANI, Shinde highlighted Thane’s rich cultural heritage and the longstanding tradition of the Gudi Padwa procession. “Today, we are celebrating Gudi Padwa and Hindu Nav Varsh, and I extend my warmest wishes to the people of Maharashtra. May this year bring happiness, prosperity, and good health to all. This procession has been a tradition for the past 25 years, reflecting Thane’s deep-rooted cultural identity. This ‘Gudi’ stands as a symbol of Maharashtra’s progress and development,” he stated.

Meanwhile, celebrations also commenced in Nagpur, where the vibrant spirit of Gudi Padwa was on full display. As per ANI, children enthusiastically performed the traditional lezim dance, an integral part of the festivities that marks the first day of the Marathi New Year.

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu extended her greetings to citizens across the country on the eve of various festivals. According to the President’s Secretariat, she conveyed her best wishes for Gudi Padwa, Chaitra Sukladi, Ugadi, Cheti Chand, Navreh, and Sajibu Cheiraoba.

In her message, the President remarked, “These festivals, celebrated with the onset of spring, signify the beginning of the Indian New Year. They showcase the cultural diversity of our nation and foster social harmony. During these celebrations, we express our gratitude to nature and rejoice in the joy of a new harvest.”

She further added, “On these sacred occasions, let us reinforce the spirit of unity and strive towards taking our nation to greater heights.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his wishes to citizens on the occasion of various New Year celebrations, including Ugadi, Cheti Chand, Vikram Samvat, Gudi Padwa, and Chaitra Navratri. As per ANI reports, in a series of posts on X, Shah emphasised the significance of these festivals in promoting peace, unity, and prosperity.

“Heartiest greetings to all brothers and sisters of the Sindhi community on the birth anniversary of Lord Jhulelal and the ‘Cheti Chand’ festival. Bhagwan Jhulelal Ji, who preached the values of mutual brotherhood and compassion, showed the path of prioritising humanity. May he bless everyone with happiness, prosperity, and well-being,” Shah expressed in his post.

On the occasion of Vikram Samvat, the Union Home Minister wrote, “Heartfelt greetings to all countrymen on ‘Hindu New Year – Vikram Samvat 2082’. This New Year marks a fresh beginning of traditions, resolutions, and cultural awareness. May this year, filled with new enthusiasm and opportunities, bring positivity, success, and prosperity to everyone’s life.”

(With inputs from ANI)