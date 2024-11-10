Shah, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule and other senior party leaders released Sankalp Patra 2024 in Mumbai on Sunday, proclaiming a big win for the BJP-Mahayuti

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has promised a strict law against forced and fraudulent conversions after the BJP comes to power in Maharashtra. The law is one among 25 promises the party made ahead of the November 20 polls.

In his address, Shah targeted the Congress for its 'divisive' and 'appeasement' politics. He said the BJP's former ally, Uddhav Thackeray was with the party that opposed CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act), UCC (uniform civil code), removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, opposed Ram Mandir and amendments to the Waqf Act, and abused Veer Savarkar. The union home minister added that the Congress had accepted the Muslim's demand for a quota though the Constitution did not allow reservations based on religion.

"CAA has come, and the UCC may also come," he said, adding that the Parliament would pass amendments to the Waqf Act because it has given the Waqf boards to claim the private properties, including Hindu places of worship.

He justified PM Narendra Modi's 'ek hai to safe hai' pitch, saying that it was important to tell the people how the Congress was dividing the communities to weaken them. "People have understood the reservation issue (raised by the opposition in Lok Sabha polls). Those carrying a fake Constitution have become a laughing stock."

He said the three Mahayuti parties would decide the CM after the elections. "I tell you that the Mahayuti is winning with an absolute majority," said Shah.

BJP Sankalp Patra 2024 - Manifesto for Maharashtra Assembly polls

1. Ladki Bahin Yojana 2,100 monthly Financial Assistance for Women: Rs 25,200 per year

2. Loan Waiver for Farmers: Samman Nidhi increased from Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000: 20 per cent Price Alignment on MSP

3. Food Security and Pakka Houses for Poor Families

4. Increase in Old Age Pension from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,100

5. Relief from Inflation; Price stabilisation for essential item

6. 10 Lakh Students to get Rs 10,000 Monthly Stipend, and 25 Lakh New Job Opportunities

7. 45,000 villages to get farm track roads

8. Anganwadi and ASHA Workers to get Rs 15,000 Honorarium and Insurance Coverage

9. 30% Reduction in Electricity Bills; Lighting up Homes with Solar and Renewable Energy

10. Maharashtra will be made USD 1 Trillion Economy by 2028

11. 'Vision Maharashtra 2029' to be presented within 100 days of Forming the Government

12. To make Maharashtra the capital of Fintech and Al. Nagpur, Pune, and Nashik are to be made Aerospace Hubs.

13. Rebate to Farmers on SGST on purchase of fertilisers Farmers to get 16,000 per quintal as the Minimum Price for Soyabean

14. By 2027, 50 lakh Lakhpati Didis will be created industrial cluster To Establish Industrial Cluster for every 500 SHGs with 21,000 crore revolving fund

15. Free Ration for Low-Income Families under Akshay Anna Yojana

16. 'MAHARATHI-ATL Yojana' to be introduced in "MAHARATHI-ATL Yojana' to be introduced in

17. A Skill Census will be conducted to analyse the skill gaps based on industry need

18. 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Akanksha Kendra' will be established in every district of Maharashtra 10 lakh new entrepreneurs will be created.

19. 15 lakh Interest-free loans for SC, ST and OBC entrepreneur

20. Reimbursement of Tuition and Examination Fees for OBC, SEBC, EWS, NT, and VJNT category students

21. Swami Vivekananda Youth Health Card will be launched for Annual Health Check-ups of Youth

22. To preserve and promote this heritage, a Fort Development Authority (FDA) will be established.

23. The 'Senior Citizens First' policy will be adopted Implementing Aadhaar Enabled Service Delivery (AESD) to ensure automated services

24. Strict Law will be enacted against Forced and Fraudulent Conversions

25. Use of modern technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), and drones to reduce Human-Wildlife Conflict and Prevention of Life and Property