Congress CMs counter BJP’s charge of non-fulfilment of poll promises

Updated on: 10 November,2024 07:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies

Top

Karnataka Dy CM DKS joins the chorus, says Mahayuti leaders should visit his state to see welfare work

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Revanth Reddy and DK Shivakumar

The chief ministers of Congress-ruled Telangana and Himachal Pradesh and the deputy CM of Karnataka on Saturday vehemently countered the BJP’s allegation that poll-related promises were not being fulfilled in their states.


Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, his Himachal Pradesh counterpart Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar held a press conference in Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra where assembly elections will be held on November 20.


Shivakumar said, “Mahayuti leaders should visit my state to see how Congress’ welfare guarantees are benefiting people.”


Telangana CM Reddy said, “In ten months, our government gave 50,000 jobs to the youth in the state.”

The BJP does not have any success story to boast of in Maharashtra, he said.

He alleged that big ticket investment projects were being transferred from Maharashtra to Gujarat.

Sukhu said his government’s decision to implement the old pension scheme has benefited people immensely.

“People of Maharashtra have to decide whether toppling the government with the use of money is democracy,” he said.

