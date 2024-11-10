The party has made a slew of promises ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 which also include major steps such as farm waiver, establishing AI training labs in the state, and conducting a “skill census" in Maharashtra

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday unveiled its manifesto, "Sankalp Patra," for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections 2024.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, and state BJP Chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, were present at the event in Mumbai.

The party has made a slew of promises ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 which also include major steps such as farm waiver, establishing AI training labs in the state, and conducting a “skill census" in Maharashtra.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who unveiled the BJP’s manifesto, announced plans to increase the Ladki Bahin Yojana allowance from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,100 and pledged a loan waiver for farmers. The manifesto also promises to create 25 lakh jobs for the state’s youth over the next five years.

The BJP is contesting the elections along with Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) as Mahayuti alliance.

Speaking on occasion, Shah highlighted the ruling alliance's commitment to ensure the welfare of the farmers, women and poor.

"The Mahayuti government has talked about and done work for respect for farmers, helping the poor, and upholding the self-respect of women. The 'Sankalp Patra' released here today is a reflection of the aspirations of the people of Maharashtra," Shah said.

"In a way, Maharashtra has been leading the country in every field for many ages. Once upon a time, when there was a need, the Bhakti movement also started in Maharashtra, the movement for freedom from slavery was also started by Shivaji Maharaj from here, and the social revolution also started from here and the reflection of the aspirations of the people of Maharashtra is seen in our Sankalp Patra," he added.

The Home Minister also reiterated the BJP's promise to make India the third-largest economy by 2027.

As the elections for the 288 seats in the Assembly approached closer, the political battle between the two major alliances, the Mahayuti and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) intensified.

The Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 are scheduled for November 20 and counting will be held on November 23.

The opposition MVA, comprises Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), and Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (SP).

BJP’s poll promises:

1. Ladki Bahin Yojana 2,100 monthly Financial Assistance for Women: Rs 25,200 per year

2. Loan Waiver for Farmers: Samman Nidhi increased from Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000: 20 per cent Price Alignment on MSP

3. Food Security and Pakka Houses for Poor Families

4. Increase in Old Age Pension from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,100

5. Relief from Inflation; Price stabilisation for essential item

6. 10 Lakh Students to get Rs 10,000 Monthly Stipend, and 25 Lakh New Job Opportunities

7. 45,000 villages to get farm track roads

8. Anganwadi and ASHA Workers to get Rs 15,000 Honorarium and Insurance Coverage

9. 30% Reduction in Electricity Bills; Lighting up Homes with Solar and Renewable Energy

10. Maharashtra will be made USD 1 Trillion Economy by 2028

11. 'Vision Maharashtra 2029' to be presented within 100 days of Forming the Government

12. To make Maharashtra the capital of Fintech and Al. Nagpur, Pune, and Nashik are to be made Aerospace Hubs.

13. Rebate to Farmers on SGST on purchase of fertilisers Farmers to get 16,000 per quintal as the Minimum Price for Soyabean

14. By 2027, 50 lakh Lakhpati Didis will be created industrial cluster To Establish Industrial Cluster for every 500 SHGs with 21,000 crore revolving fund

15. Free Ration for Low-Income Families under Akshay Anna Yojana

16. 'MAHARATHI-ATL Yojana' to be introduced in "MAHARATHI-ATL Yojana' to be introduced in

17. A Skill Census will be conducted to analyse the skill gaps based on industry need

18. 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Akanksha Kendra' will be established in every district of Maharashtra 10 lakh new entrepreneurs will be created.

19. 15 lakh Interest-free loans for SC, ST and OBC entrepreneur

20. Reimbursement of Tuition and Examination Fees for OBC, SEBC, EWS, NT, and VJNT category students

21. Swami Vivekananda Youth Health Card will be launched for Annual Health Check-ups of Youth

22. To preserve and promote this heritage, a Fort Development Authority (FDA) will be established.

23. The 'Senior Citizens First' policy will be adopted Implementing Aadhaar Enabled Service Delivery (AESD) to ensure automated services

24. Strict Law will be enacted against Forced and Fraudulent Conversions

25. Use of modern technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), and drones to reduce Human-Wildlife Conflict and Prevention of Life and Property