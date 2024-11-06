DyCM accuses the Congress of conspiring to tear apart the nation’s social fabric, says anarchy experiment on in Maharashtra

LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi holding a red-coloured book in his hand addresses ‘Samvidhan Samman Sammelan’, in Nagpur, Wednesday, Nov. 6. Pic/PTI; (right) Devendra Fadnavis

Listen to this article Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi hand-in-glove with ultra-leftists, says Devendra Fadnavis x 00:00

Even as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused his party’s ideological fountainhead, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh of discreetly attacking the Indian Constitution, senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis reiterated that the Opposition leader in Lok Sabha was hand in glove with ultra-leftist organisations in his efforts to create anarchy in the country and Maharashtra that goes to polls on November 20.

On Wednesday, Gandhi spoke at one of the chapters of Samvidhan Samman Sammelan held in Nagpur on Wednesday, not very far from the RSS’s Reshimbagh facility. Fadnavis reiterated the accusation at the election rallies in western Maharashtra. Earlier on Tuesday, the ex-CM had said that what Gandhi and leftists were doing was nothing but ‘urban naxalism’.

On Wednesday, Fadnavis again flagged Gandhi for carrying ‘a red-coloured book in the name of Constitution’ and flashing it wherever he went. Apparently, the DyCM linked the red colour with left-wing parties’ flag colours.

“The Congress is also seeking your votes. Rahul Gandhi is also in Maharashtra today, but let me tell you today that the kind of combination Rahul Gandhi is trying is dangerous for Maharashtra and our country. He started Bharat Jodo (Yatra). We thought it was good work, but now we have realised that of 150-200 organisations that were associated with Bharat Jodo, over 100 are anarchist and ultra-leftist. If we see their track record, we realise that these organisations are working to trigger hate in the society, they work to dilute the society’s trust in the Constitution, system and judiciary,” said Fadnavis.

Fadnavis said it was not ‘Bharat Jodo’ but ‘Bharat Todo’ (divide). “I have a question for Rahul Gandhi. Why does he, for these ultra-leftist people, carry a red book in the name of the Constitution and show it? Why only red? Who are you passing the message to? This isn’t as simple as it looks. It is a conspiracy by the Congress to tear apart our social fabric under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership. This is their experiment to create anarchy in Maharashtra. But I’m confident that your support and blessings for us will see more development in Maharashtra instead of anarchy,” the ex-CM said in Jat constituency.

‘Are Marathis Urban Naxals?’

State Congress President Nana Patole demanded that Fadnavis tender an apology to the people from Maharashtra who participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra. “Are all these people urban naxal? The anti-Constitution people have no right to decide the colour of the book,” he said, adding that the BJP was jilted because Gandhi’s event was held at a place which is adjacent to RSS’s shaktisthal in Reshimbagh.

Patole batted for the left parties that had a current government in Kerala and had one in the past in West Bengal and other states. “We still have left party MPs and MLAs. Are the people who vote for them too anti-national? If so, then, Fadnavis, whose government is in power, can take action against these people.”

Nov 23

Day of counting