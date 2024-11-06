Breaking News
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > MVA rally in Mumbai Rahul Gandhi announces Rs 3000 monthly to women free travel

MVA rally in Mumbai: Rahul Gandhi announces Rs 3,000 monthly to women, free travel

Updated on: 06 November,2024 08:19 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Prasun Choudhari , Ranjeet Jadhav | mailbag@mid-day.com ranjeet.jadhav@mid-day.com

The MVA leaders made six major election promises for the the people of the state if the alliance is voted to power in the November 20 elections

MVA rally in Mumbai: Rahul Gandhi announces Rs 3,000 monthly to women, free travel

Representational Pic/File/PTI

MVA rally in Mumbai: Rahul Gandhi announces Rs 3,000 monthly to women, free travel
While addressing the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) rally in Mumbai, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday announced Rs 3,000 monthly to women and free travel to them if elected to power in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly election 2024.


The MVA leaders made six major election promises for the the people of the state if the alliance is voted to power in the November 20 elections.


The announcements included-- Rs 25 lakh health insurance cover, loan waiver of up to Rs 3 lakh for farmers, Rs 3,000 monthly allowance for women, free travel on state transport buses for women, free medicines and unemployed youth to get Rs 4, 000 per month.


Further details will be updated.

 

