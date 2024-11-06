The MVA leaders made six major election promises for the the people of the state if the alliance is voted to power in the November 20 elections

Representational Pic/File/PTI

While addressing the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) rally in Mumbai, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday announced Rs 3,000 monthly to women and free travel to them if elected to power in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly election 2024.

The MVA leaders made six major election promises for the the people of the state if the alliance is voted to power in the November 20 elections.

The announcements included-- Rs 25 lakh health insurance cover, loan waiver of up to Rs 3 lakh for farmers, Rs 3,000 monthly allowance for women, free travel on state transport buses for women, free medicines and unemployed youth to get Rs 4, 000 per month.

Further details will be updated.