A 37-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for making a hoax bomb threat call to Mumbai Police. The call was received at around 2:35 PM on Tuesday on the emergency helpline number 100, claiming that bomb blasts would take place in Mumbai.

The caller, identified as Suraj Jadhav, a resident of Borivali, was swiftly tracked down and taken into custody. Preliminary investigations revealed that Jadhav was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the call.

Authorities have confirmed that Jadhav is a repeat offender, with three prior cases registered against him for similar hoax calls at Borivali, BKC, and Vakola police stations. A fresh case is now being registered by the Azad Maidan Police in connection with the latest incident.

Drunk man calls police, threatens to blow up control room, held

In another incident, the Mulund police arrested a man for making a hoax call to the Mumbai police’s control room while he was allegedly intoxicated. Police said that he threatened to blow up the control room. The matter came to light around 1.30 am on April 1.

“We received information from the control room that they had received a call from Mulund and the caller had abused the on-duty officer who was on call. The accused threatened to blow up the control room. However, nothing suspicious was found. An FIR was registered,” a senior police officer told mid-day.

The police then raised a manhunt to apprehend the accused. “Considering the seriousness of the situation, several teams were formed to identify and apprehend the accused. With the help of technical assistance, the caller was traced to Thane,” the officer added. The accused, identified as Piyush Shukla, 27, was later arrested by the Mulund police on April 2.

"Shukla was drunk and had a verbal altercation with an on-duty RPF constable near Mulund station. He then, in a fit of rage, called the control room late at night and abused the on-duty officer on the call,” the senior officer added.

Shukla has been booked under section 351 (criminal intimidation), 352 (intentional insult), and 353 (whoever makes, publishes, or circulates any statement, false information, rumour, or report, including through electronic means) of the BNS, police said.