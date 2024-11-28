The Amboli police have registered an FIR and apprehended a 35-year-old woman for allegedly making a call to the Mumbai Police’s main control room on November 27

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

A 35-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly making a call to Mumbai Police threatening to harm Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to the Amboli police, the main control room received a threatening call in which the caller stated that all preparations to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi were complete before abruptly disconnecting the call. "Given the seriousness of the situation, we registered an FIR. The number from which the call originated was switched off, but the caller was later identified as a 35-year-old woman," said an officer from the Amboli police station.

The police have confirmed that the woman has no prior criminal record and are investigating whether she may be mentally unfit. "We are investigating the matter," the police added.