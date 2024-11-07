The call was made to the Bandra Police Station's landline on November 5; following the incident, police teams were dispatched to Raipur, Chhattisgarh, after tracing the location linked to the caller’s phone number

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. File Pic

Breaking News: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan receives threat; Mumbai Police registers case

Mumbai Police have registered a case after Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan received a threatening call from a youth identified as Faizan. The call was made to the Bandra Police Station's landline on November 5.

Following the incident, police teams were dispatched to Raipur, Chhattisgarh, after tracing the location linked to the caller’s phone number.

The case has been registered at Bandra Police Station under Sections 308(4) and 351(3)(4) of the BNS Act.

Mumbai Police constable Santosh Ghodke (32) received a threatening call on the Bandra Police Station’s landline on November 5 at around 1:21 pm. The call was made from a mobile number, and later that evening, around 9 pm, an FIR was registered.

The investigation revealed that the phone was registered under the name Faizan Khan and that the call originated from Raipur.

“Bandra Police Station received a call threatening actor Shah Rukh Khan and demanding ₹50 lakh. An offense has been registered at Bandra Police Station. No arrests have been made yet, and the investigation is ongoing,” said Zonal DCP Dikshit Gedam.

The threat to Shah Rukh Khan follows a series of threats issued to actor Salman Khan.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has received a fresh threat, as reported by a police official on November 5. The threat, which was sent to the Mumbai traffic police helpline, has left authorities concerned for the actor's safety. According to the police, the message was read around midnight by an officer who was monitoring the helpline.

In light of this new threat, the police have initiated an investigation to trace the origin of the message. They have also increased security measures around Salman Khan to ensure his safety. The police are looking into potential links between this threat and Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently incarcerated on a range of serious charges, including attempted murder and extortion.

This incident is not isolated, as Salman Khan has faced threats in the past, primarily linked to the Bishnoi gang. The Bishnoi community has a longstanding feud with the actor, dating back to a 1998 incident involving the alleged poaching of endangered blackbucks during the filming of "Hum Saath-Saath Hain." This has made Salman Khan a target for threats from members of this community.

The police are taking this situation seriously, and the increased security for Salman Khan is a precautionary measure amid the ongoing investigation. The actor's fanbase and the wider public are now on alert as they await further developments regarding this concerning situation.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, as threats against high-profile individuals like Salman Khan highlight the serious nature of gang-related violence in India. The police urge anyone with information about the threat to come forward and assist in the investigation, reinforcing their commitment to ensuring the safety of the actor and addressing the ongoing challenges posed by organised crime in the region.

(With inputs from PTI)