Early in the evening, Shah Rukh Khan was snapped heading out of Mannat to meet his fans at a meet-and-greet. During the fan meet, he struck his signature pose

Shah Rukh Khan shares pic from meet and greet

'Thank you for making my evening special': Shah Rukh Khan drops sweet post for fans after celebrating birthday

Age is just a number! If there’s one man proving this true, it’s none other than Bollywood’s King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan. The actor has turned a year older today, and at 59, he is still wowing fans. The actor hosted a special birthday bash as a treat for his fans. Early in the evening, King Khan was snapped heading out of Mannat to meet his fans at a meet-and-greet. During the fan meet, he struck his signature pose, melting many hearts, and cut a giant cake to celebrate his special day.

After the grand meet and greet Khan himself took to his Instagram and shared a picture of himself striking his iconic pose as he click a snap with his fans. While sharing the picture SRK wrote, “Thank you for coming over and making my evening special… my love to everyone who made it for my birthday. And for those who couldn’t, sending you all my love.”

Shah Rukh Khan promises 10 years of entertainment atleast

Shah Rukh Khan not only danced with his fans to his songs but also answered their fun questions related to his professional and personal life in the most candid manner. He promised his fans to keep them entertained for at least the next 10 years with "very special films."

Finally the moment for FANs as the KING cuts the Birthday Cake 👑🎂



HBD WORLDS BIGGEST STAR #HappyBirthdaySRK#HappyBirthdayShahRukhKhan #HBDSRK #SRKDay @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/jN8gQEYfiF — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) November 2, 2024

"I really want to make very special films for the next 10 years... I really want to entertain all of you happily," he said, evoking a loud cheer from the audience. SRK also shared that he will come up with his new film very soon. However, he did not disclose the details. Reportedly, Shah Rukh has 'King' in his pipeline, with his daughter Suhana Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan gets candid about his fans

He also talked about how his three children, Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam, have taught him the true meaning of patience. He shared that on his birthday, he woke up late, but as soon as he was up, he learned that his son AbRam was in a crisis as his iPad had stopped working. After he was done solving AbRam's tech-related problem, Suhana came to him with a wardrobe crisis. He joked, "I learn from my family that your patience is directly proportional to the number of kids you have."

He added, "This is the learning that I carry from my home to my work. I try and fix the problems that people are facing at my shoot, at work. I think patience is the one thing I have learned from my family."

