Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, who found herself tangled in the insider-outsider debate, courtesy of Siddhant Chaturvedi, asserts that she doesn’t like this division in the film industry. In the latest episode of Mid-day’s Sit With Hitlist, Ananya cites superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s example when it comes to an actor from a non-filmy background, who made it big, bonding with him since childhood, and more.

Ananya Panday on the insider-outsider debate

Ananya Panday admits that she’s been very vocal about having an upper hand in the industry. She explains, “After a point, I think your work speaks and people have to still like you on screen and watch you because there have been many cases where people have come from film families and they have not been successful because they have not resonated with the audience. Then there have been people from the outside who have done extremely well. We should all support each other and give love to each other because the industry and the people have given us so much. I don’t know why we are creating these lines and borders.”

Ananya Panday on Siddhant Chaturvedi’s ‘struggle’ jibe

For those unversed, Siddhant Chaturvedi went viral with his jibe at Ananya Panday during a roundtable. He said, "Jahan humare sapne pure hote hai wahan inka struggle shuru hota hai.” Sharing her take on the same, she stated, “I can joke about this and tell him to his face and everyone has made it seem that there is some feud but I have worked with him. He is one of my closest friends in the industry.”

What does Ananya Panday call Shah Rukh Khan?

Ananya Panday, who shares a great bond with Suhana Khan, says that she calls Shah Rukh Khan “SRK.” She elaborates, “He likes being in our gang, and with us, he is always going to be SRK. I also call him Shah Rukh uncle, but I call him Shah Rukh sir in a work and professional environment of course.”

‘Shah Rukh Khan is one of the best fathers’

Ananya Panday reveals that she has grown up watching Shah Rukh Khan deal with fame quite normally despite being an outsider. She says, “We didn’t even realise until he went and stood outside Mannat and we saw those thousands of people come. It was always like someone was like a father figure who taught us how to run on our sports days and practice Taekwondo with us. He was a very involved and present parent. The way he is with Suhana and AbRam and Aryan is amazing you know. He is one of the best fathers."

“Suhana always says that even though he shoots for like 12-16 hours he will always come home and spend time with his children and involve in their college admissions and their homework and everything. Like any problem that I am facing, I can talk to him about it and he is very non-judgmental,” she adds.