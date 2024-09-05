Shaikh Mohammed Ansari, a die-hard fan of Shah Rukh Khan has come from Jharkhand and camped outside Mannat for the past 35 days in the hopes of meeting the actor

Shah Rukh Khan Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘biggest fan’ from Jharkhand has been waiting outside Mannat for 35 days to meet him - watch video x 00:00

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Mumbai residence Mannat is a hub for his fans. If you consider having a walk through the sea-facing area in Bandra, you will notice many standing for hours in the hopes of getting one glance of their King. Some resort to taking selfies with the diamond-encrusted nameplate while others keep looking at cars passing by assuming SRK is in one of them. However, a die-hard fan of Shah Rukh has stationed himself outside Mannat for the past 35 days to meet the actor.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Meet Shaikh Mohammed Ansari, a die-hard Shah Rukh Khan fan

Shaikh Mohammed Ansari has come from Jharkhand to meet his idol Shah Rukh Khan and has camped outside Mannat for the past 35 days in the hopes of a rendezvous. During an interaction with Instant Bollywood, he revealed shutting down his business in his hometown and pursuing Khan.

“Shah Rukh is my favorite hero. I am his biggest fan. I want to meet him. Meeting him is the biggest victory. I have shut down my business for 35 days, and I will leave soon after he meets me. It has become an obsession now. If I meet him I’ve won,” said Ansari.

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

Coming to Shah Rukh Khan, he will next be seen in 'King' alongside Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. Rumour has it that Suhana’s second film is inspired by the English language French production, ‘Leon: The Professional’ (1994).

It has been tentatively titled ‘King’. The original film revolves around a professional hitman who reluctantly takes in a twelve-year-old after her family is murdered by a corrupt official. The two form an unusual relationship, as she becomes his protégée and learns to be like him.

Director Sujoy Ghosh is adapting the revenge drama, with Shah Rukh Khan playing a role that was essayed by Jean Reno and Suhana stepping into Natalie Portman’s shoes.

SRK will also be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan in 'Tiger vs Pathaan'. The film will reportedly have Tiger (Salman) locking horns with Pathaan, played by Shah Rukh Khan. It will mark their full-fledged collaboration after 'Karan Arjun'. An official announcement regarding the project is still awaited.