Shah Rukh Khan has become the highest tax-paying celebrity individual in India for the financial year of 2023-2024. The actor had a tremendous year at the movies with the success of films like 'Pathaan', 'Jawan' and 'Dunki' in 2023. The actor reportedly took part of the profit as his fee. With the films performing exceptionally well, his earnings have also shot up. Apart from that the actor has multiple brand endorsements and businesses. The Badshah of Bollywood whose films grossed over Rs 2000 crore globally paid Rs 92 crore in tax. With this, he has become the highest tax-paying celebrity individual in India, according to a report by Fortune India.

Following closely behind Khan is Tamil film superstar Thalapathy Vijay. He paid a whopping Rs 80 crore in taxes. The actor who is one of the highest paid stars of Tamil cinema had a blockbuster release with 'Leo' last year. His latest release 'GOAT (Greatest Of All Times) is also set to break all box office records.

Salman Khan ranks third on the list with Rs 75 cr in tax amount. Despite having a quieter year at the box office, he secured the third place on the list of tax payers. His earnings from film ventures, television appearances, and endorsements kept him a regular on the list.

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan who refuses to slow down also made it to the top 5 as he paid Rs 71 crore in taxes. He played a pivotal role in the Rs 1,000 crore blockbuster Kalki 2898AD. Cricketer Virat Kohli ranked fifth, with a tax contribution of Rs 66 crore. Among sports stars, he is the highest tax paying individual. Other sports stars who made the top 10 list include MS Dhoni with Rs 38 crore and Sachin Tendulkar with Rs 28 crore. Former cricketer Sourav Ganguly paid Rs 23 crore and Hardik Pandya with Rs 13 crore featured among the top 20.

Other notable tax payers:

Ajay Devgn paid Rs 42 crore in taxes, while Ranbir Kapoor contributed Rs 36 crore. Hrithik Roshan also made it to top 10 list with a tax payment of Rs 28 crore. He was seen in the film 'Fighter' last year. Other notable tax contributors include comedian Kapil Sharma with Rs 26 crore, Shahid Kapoor paid Rs 14 crore, Pankaj Tripathi paid Rs 11 crore. Aamir Khan took the 21st spot with Rs 10 crore in tax. South Indian superstars Mohanlal and Allu Arjun both paid Rs 14 crore.

The women in Bollywood make it to top 20:

While no female celebrity secured a spot in the top 10 list, Kareena Kapoor is the highest female tax payer with Rs 20 crore. Katrina Kaif paid Rs 11 crore whie Kiara Advani paid Rs 12 crore