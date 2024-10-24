On Mid-day's Sit With Hitlist, Ananya Panday reveals that during her school days, she used to hide from Sara Ali Khan as she was scared of her moohfat nature

Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan went to school together

Ananya Panday started her career following in the footsteps of Alia Bhatt. Alia debuted with the Karan Johar production Student of the Year, Ananya starred in the sequel of the same film. The latter confesses she is a big fan of Alia, who inspired her to step into films.

'Biggest fan of Alia Bhatt'

“I am the biggest fan of Alia Bhatt. We were at some screening of Student of the Year and there were no seats, we were sitting on the floor. I remember she came on screen and Shanaya (Kapoor) and I was like… I want to be her. I just wanted to be her,” Ananya shares.

Other than Alia, Ananya is also a fan of Karisma Kapoor. “I used to love Lolo, I have a picture of her in my vanity van. I have picture of her, Salman and ‘Main apni favourite hoon’ written on my vanity,” she reveals.

'I talk rubbish'

On the latest episode of Sit With Hitlist, the conversation ranged from Ananya’s changed voice to her debut in society as well as films. Was she trained how to speak to the media before stepping into the spotlight?

“You think I was trained? Have you seen the kind of things I have said in interviews? I talk rubbish. Once I start talking I don’t stop,” she confesses.

What happens at Le Bal?

Ananya was a debutante at the prestigious Le Bal des Débutantes in Paris in 2017. What happens at this ball? Ananya and her family couldn’t believe it that they were invited for it. “When we got the email invitation, my mother thought someone was playing a prank on her,” she reveals.

The actress, often accused of being privileged because of her filmi background, says she finds the insiders-outsiders divide unnecessary. “We are all part of one industry,” she says.

Ananya's Bollywood BFFs

Ananya also talks about her Bollywood BFFs – Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Nanda. “Navya is the oldest, then me, then Suhana and then Shanaya. We are all a year apart.” She shares a WhatsApp group with Suhana and Shanaya which is called Charlie’s Angels. “The one with Navya, Shanaya and Suhana is called ‘Ananya’s fans’ – I named it obviously.”

Ananya is friends with Sara Ali Khan now, who was her senior in school. “I used to hide from Sara in school because I used to be terrified of her,” she says. If you want to know why, you will have to watch the full episode, out on October 26.