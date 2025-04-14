Entering the chase with 56 required off the final 30 balls, Dhoni’s late blitz, complemented by Shivam Dube’s solid 43, propelled CSK to their much-needed second win of the season

Ravindra Jadeja celebrate the fall of a wicket with MS Dhoni and teammates (Pic: iplt20/bcci)

MS Dhoni turned back the clock with a vintage finish, smashing 26 runs off just 11 deliveries to guide Chennai Super Kings to a thrilling last-over victory against Lucknow Super Giants in the CSK vs LSG IPL 2025 encounter.

Entering the chase with 56 required off the final 30 balls, Dhoni’s late blitz, complemented by Shivam Dube’s solid 43, propelled CSK to their much-needed second win of the season.

Earlier, LSG posted a competitive 166 for 7 after being put in to bat at the Ekana Stadium on Monday. Captain Rishabh Pant played a captain’s knock, anchoring the innings with a composed 63 off 49 balls. Blending calculated aggression with poise, Pant reached his fifty in trademark style, launching a one-handed six over deep mid-wicket that drew a thunderous ovation from the home crowd.

The Super Giants endured a rocky start, losing two quick wickets during the powerplay. Chennai’s pace duo, Khaleel Ahmed and Anshul Kamboj, bowled with precision, each picking up a wicket in the early overs. Their disciplined lines ensured LSG’s scoring was curbed, limiting them to a modest run rate at the end of the powerplay.

Pant then found a reliable partner in Mitchell Marsh, who contributed 30 off 25 balls. The pair stabilized the innings with a crucial partnership, though momentum remained elusive due to regular breakthroughs from the CSK bowling unit.

Among the standout performers with the ball was Ravindra Jadeja. The seasoned all-rounder returned with figures of 2 for 24 in three overs, effectively stifling LSG’s middle-order push and claiming vital wickets just as the batting side looked to up the ante. His spell proved instrumental in keeping the hosts below the 170-mark on a batting-friendly surface.

Despite a few big hits in the death overs, LSG never truly broke free, finishing with 166, a total deemed competitive but below-par considering the conditions.

Chasing the target in what was a must-win scenario, CSK faced mounting pressure, particularly in the absence of opener Ruturaj Gaikwad. However, Dhoni’s timely heroics underlined his enduring value, lifting his side out of a tough spot and into the winner’s circle. The win not only boosts CSK’s campaign but also reignites belief among fans as the tournament progresses.