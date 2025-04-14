The former India captain, known for his composure and curiosity, was seen closely examining the futuristic gadget

MS Dhoni spotted playing with IPL's robot dog (Pic: Screengrab/Star Sports/BCCI)

MS Dhoni stole the spotlight once again, this time not with his bat or gloves, but with a robot. As Chennai Super Kings geared up to face Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL 2025 clash at the Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium, Dhoni took a brief break from warm-ups to engage with the IPL’s latest tech marvel, a robotic camera dog.

The former India captain, known for his composure and curiosity, was seen closely examining the futuristic gadget. The robot, resembling a GoPro mounted on four agile legs, is a part of IPL’s new tech initiative to provide fans with never-before-seen behind-the-scenes content.

Designed to navigate the sidelines and interact with players, it has quickly become a fan favorite since its debut earlier this season. Previously, the robotic dog has shared light-hearted moments with stars like Hardik Pandya and Danny Morrison, even exchanging playful high-fives.

Technology reached beyond the boundaries, a robo dog introduced in the production team of @IPL @StarSportsIndia pic.twitter.com/I24eoLCjMl — vipul kashyap (@kashyapvipul) April 13, 2025

Dhoni, an avid animal lover, appeared visibly amused and fascinated, offering a gentle pat to the bot as it mirrored the gesture.

As the teams headed for the toss, Dhoni shared a cheerful exchange with LSG skipper and close friend Rishabh Pant. The Ekana Stadium erupted with deafening cheers the moment Dhoni’s name was announced, with CSK supporters flooding the stands in yellow, echoing their faith in the beloved leader.

Winning the toss, Dhoni opted to bowl first, signaling his intent to spark a turnaround in what has been a disappointing season so far for CSK. With five defeats in their first six matches, the pressure is mounting, but Dhoni remained composed, emphasizing the need for resilience and backing the potential within his squad.

Chennai made two significant changes to their playing XI, veteran spinner R Ashwin and opener Devon Conway were replaced by 20-year-old Shaikh Rashid, who made his IPL debut, and English all-rounder Jamie Overton, marking his return to the team.

CSK vs LSG: Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant(w/c), David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, Digvesh Singh Rathi

Impact subs: Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Jamie Overton, MS Dhoni(w/c), Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana

Impact subs: Shivam Dube, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Sam Curran, Deepak Hooda