Picture Courtesy/Alia Bhatt's Instagram account

Alia Bhatt, who is currently busy shooting in Kashmir for her upcoming film 'Alpha' took a moment to treat her with glimpses of her time in the scenic place.

Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, Alia dropped two adorable pictures where she can be seen basking in the sun.

One picture included a cute selfie where the 'Jigra' actress is seen wearing a woollen cap, looking cosy and warm.

Along with the pictures, Alia added a simple caption that read, "Kashmir #Alpha."

The film, directed by Shiv Rawail, marks a significant addition to Yash Raj Films' esteemed spy universe. It also stars Sharvari.

The film is set to release on December 25.

Meanwhile, the actress is currently seen in Jigra which hit the theatres on October 11.

Produced under the banner of Dharma Productions and presented by Viacom18 Studios and Eternal Sunshine Productions, 'Jigra' is co-written by Debashish Irengbam and Vasan Bala.

