Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been working really hard to have their dream house, the KrishnaRaj bungalow in Mumbai, ready. The couple had been visiting the construction site and keeping a close tab on the current changes happening in the house. Now it looks like all the time, money, and hard work are paying off, as the bungalow is almost ready. The video of the exterior of Alia and Ranbir's lavish bungalow will leave your jaw dropped.

Today, a paparazzi account dropped a video of the KrishnaRaj bungalow, and it looks lavish. The video shows that Ranbir and Alia have chosen grey and off-white for the exterior of the bungalow. The duo has also chosen to have big windows for proper ventilation, and each floor of the house has terraces with white railings for protection. It looks like the bungalow has six floors.

About KrishnaRaj bungalow

KrishnaRaj Bungalow is named after Ranbir's late grandmother, Krishna Raj Kapoor. In the last few months, the couple, along with Neetu Kapoor, were frequently captured checking up on the work at the under-construction site.

Reports suggest that the doting father is all set to give Raha the most expensive gift any star kid has ever received. If the little birdies are to be trusted, Ranbir Kapoor is planning to register the Rs 250-crore KrishnaRaj bungalow under Raha’s name, making her the richest star kid. According to a source cited by Bollywood Life, "The house has cost more than Rs 250 crore once it's all done. This will become the most expensive bungalow in the Mumbai area, compared with Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat and Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa."

Reportedly, Neetu Kapoor will be the co-owner of the bungalow, as the late actor Rishi Kapoor had made her the half-owner of all his properties. That said, Neetu herself is supremely financially stable and recently bought a lavish house worth Rs 15 crores in the Bandra area.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s work front

On the work front, Ranbir is set to play the pivotal role in Nitesh Tiwari’s 'Ramayana'. According to media reports, the film has been in pre-production for a long time and has witnessed delays given the scale of its production and casting. While Ranbir will essay the role of Lord Ram in the film, actress Sai Pallavi will be seen as Sita.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt was most recently seen in Vasan Bala's 'Jigra'. The actress will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love and War' alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.