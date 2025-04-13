Horoscope today, April 14: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for April 14.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Singles need to keep expectations at a realistic level, not expecting too much from initial dates.

Cosmic tip: Consider how you can say something without hurting the other person or coming across as unnecessarily blunt.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

A long distance relationship is at a crossroads. A karmic cycle of plenty and abundance begins. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Don’t hold onto a friend if they have distanced themselves. It’s their loss.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Prioritizing is extremely important today if there is too much work to complete and not enough time to tackle it.

Cosmic tip: Be aware of repeating a pattern of behavior you regret later.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Some have a second source of income which is very welcome. Accept possessiveness from your spouse/ partner with humour, unless overdone.

Cosmic tip: Maintain these healthy habits for continued good physical and mental fitness.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Some may consider relocating to cut down on commuting time as traffic is so dense. A karmic cycle of abundance begins for some.

Cosmic tip: Be willing to listen to a point of view.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Those opting for an arranged marriage meet their future spouse. Meeting school/ college friends is more enjoyable than expected (some you don’t recognize).

Cosmic tip: Stop a moment to think before getting angry at someone.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

A business trip is cancelled and a video conference held instead (you are secretly relieved). It’s advisable to club business and friendship.

Cosmic tip: Ask what’s wrong if a family member is extra quiet.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Those seeking employment enter a karmic cycle of being called for interviews. Those in a stable relationship may get married.

Cosmic tip: Have an honest discussion with a colleague you feel is undermining you.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Receiving justice from the universe is because of having incurred positive karmas. Waiting patiently for the promised increase in salary is rewarded. Dealing with added responsibility is welcome.

Cosmic tip: Keep spending within limits.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Be aware of gains and pitfalls if planning on investing in projects that are, in truth, only on paper (with no guarantee).

Cosmic tip: Keep personal life and any problems out of the workspace.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Being understanding/ supportive towards someone who requires just a willing ear to listen to their woes is something you undertake voluntarily.

Cosmic tip: Carefully analyze advice given to see how much of it is usable.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

A holiday helps unwind, allowing pent-up stress to ease off. A new contract is negotiated. Remember new beginnings are sometimes hidden opportunities.

Cosmic tip: Learn a stress-management technique that will work for you.