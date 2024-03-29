If the little birdies are to be trusted, then Ranbir Kapoor is planning to register the Rs 250-crore Krishna Raj bungalow after Raha,making her richest star kid

Raha with Ranbir Kapoor, Pic/Yogen Shah

Ranbir Kapoor plans to register Rs 250 crore bungalow after daughter Raha, making her richest star kid: Reports

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been grabbing all the headlines since the arrival of their little bundle of joy, Raha. The couple has been working hard to provide a perfect life for their baby girl. Since Raha's birth, Ranbir has been madly in love with his daughter. Now, reports suggest that the doting father is all set to give Raha the most expensive gift any star kid has ever received. If the little birdies are to be trusted, then Ranbir Kapoor is planning to register the Rs 250-crore Krishna Raj bungalow after Raha, making her richest star kid.

According to a source cited by Bollywood Life, "Ranbir and Alia are both equally investing their hard-earned money to make their dream house. The house will cost more than Rs 250 crore once it's all done This will become the most expensive bungalow in the Mumbai area compared with Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat and Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa."

Revealing Ranbir's affectionate gesture towards his daughter, the source shared, "It is also said that Ranbir, who is madly and deeply in love with his daughter Raha Kapoor, will name the bungalow in her name, and this will make the little one the richest star kid in the B Town. Along with this massive bungalow, both Alia and Ranbir own 4 flats in the Bandra area and the worth is more than 60 crore."

"Neetu Kapoor will be the co-owner of the bungalow as late actor Rishi Kapoor had made her the half-owner of all his properties. Having said Neetu ji herself is supremely financially stable and recently bought a lavish house worth 15 crores in the Bandra area itself. It is also speculated that after the bungalow is ready the entire 'Kapoor Khandaan' will stay together under one roof," the insider further added,

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is currently enjoying the success of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s "Animal". The actor is making headlines with daily new updates coming out for his upcoming historical drama. He is set to play the pivotal role in Nitesh Tiwari’s "Ramayana". According to media reports, the film has been in pre-production for a long time and has witnessed delays given the scale of its production and casting. While Ranbir will essay the role of Lord Ram in the film, actress Sai Pallavi will be seen as Sita.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt was most recently seen in Karan Johar's "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani". The film tells a unique love story between a colourful yet dimwitted Punjabi lad and an educated and confident Bengali girl. In addition to Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the current blockbuster offers a superb supporting cast that includes Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Aamir Bashir, Churni Ganguly, Kshitee Jog, Anjali Anand, and others.