Wacky Wednesday: Karan Johar once revealed he nearly got caught while trying to have sex on a flight

On season 7 of Koffee With Karan, while talking to his guests Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, Karan Johar made a revelation about his personal life

Karan Johar

Filmmaker Karan Johar has been called out for prying on sex lives of celebrities after he invites them on his controversial chat show 'Koffee With Karan'. However, the filmmaker has sometimes also shed light on his personal life on the show. On season 7 of the show which was aired last year, in one of the episodes Johar made some interesting revelations about himself.

In one of the episodes featuring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, Karan Johar asked the 'Heropanti' actor, "The weirdest place you have made out at?" The question was asked as part of the famous Rapid fire round. Responding to the question, Tiger said, " “I mean, it’s not weird, but I thought it was pretty adventurous of me, up in the air."

Reacting to Tiger's answer Karan Johar said, "Oh! Mile high club? You are a member. I don’t know how people do it. We will chat after the show. There was an endeavour made but the tiny loo wasn’t big enough. No, with my luck I also nearly got caught so it was a bit of a messy scenario."

Karan Johar often makes passing comments on his sexuality on his show and sometimes during his interviews. In another episode of season 7 while having a conversation about their personal lives, the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' director talked to Samantha about his sex life and said, "My Love and Sex Life..It is very lonely, Sam. You and I are floating in the same boat", indicating towards the 'The Family Man 2' star's recent separation with south actor Naga Chaitanya.

After the end of season 7, Karan was called out for bringing up Alia Bhatt's name in every episode and prying over people's sex lives. Reacting to it, the filmmaker told Bollywood Hungama, "I want to do what pleases me. Doing Koffee with Karan makes me happy. Of course, there was so much feedback coming in there like ‘Why is Karan talking so much about Alia?’ ‘Why does he talk so much about people’s sex lives?’ And I’m like, actually, I don’t think of these things.”

"Maybe I’m curious about people’s sex lives so I asked about them. Maybe I am very proud of Alia, and it comes out in every conversation of mine. So we have to police myself when I get that feedback. I read it. But what amuses me is that there are long columns people write and I’m like, ‘It’s just a talk show, which is not even a cerebral talk show.’ It’s a frivolous, fun talk show. But people have really analysed it in long columns and I’m almost amused that they have all the time in the world to analyse the show. I wouldn’t give it that much time. I don’t know why they are," he added.

