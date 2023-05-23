Director Karan Johar, known for his movies like 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham' and 'Student Of The Year', started off as a costume designer for the iconic film 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'. KJo was given the responsibility of styling Shah Rukh Khan for the film

Pic courtesy/ Karan Johar's Instagram

Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Karan Johar started off as a costume designer for 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'?

The famous Bollywood director Karan Johar, known for his larger than life films and his totally unique and wacky sartorial choices, turns a year older on May 25. Karan made his directorial debut with the film 'Kuck Kuch Hota Hai' starring Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Kajol. Since then, KJo has created films like 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', 'Student Of The Year', 'Kal Ho Na Ho' and many more.

While the film industry has seen KJo's talent as a director, his entry in the world of cinema was through quite a different route. Before his debut as a director, Karan Johar worked as a costume designer for the most iconic film 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' which has been running at the Maratha Mandir for the past 27 years. KJo, who was working as an assisting director on the sets of the film, was also given the responsibility of styling SRK. Since then, Karan has been roped in as a costume designer for various films like 'Dil To Pagal Hai', 'Main Hoon Na' and 'Om Shanti Om', with his favourite muse being Shah Rukh Khan.

Currently, KJo is gearing up for his latest offering 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The film marks his comeback as a director after 7 years with his last film being 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' that was released back in 2016.

Talking about the film, Karan penned down a note on Instagram which read, "It’s been 7 years since I directed a film….. I embarked on a journey of a film that I had to stop mid way for various unavoidable reasons and then the germ of #rockyaurranikipremkahani came to me from a real life family anecdote ( something my father once told me about ) and then my soldiers helped me create everything I wanted to with my 7th feature … I was blessed with the best team … a team so full of love that bidding them goodbye was not easy….. thank you to each and every one of the core team that helped me through thick , thin , Covid and bad weather…. ( you know who you are and I love you forever) to my amazing cast from veterans to friends … from first time actors to established maestros …. I am blessed with this illustrious cast who portrayed each and every part to its visualisation and more."

As the film is slated to hit the big screens on July 28, reports state that the first poster of the romance musical drama will be unveiled on his birthday.

