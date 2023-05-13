Salman Khan to take over hosting duties from Karan Johar in 'Bigg Boss OTT 2'? Here's what we know!

The much-awaited second season of 'Bigg Boss OTT' where Bollywood's much-loved Bhaijaan will be seen as a host, is said to premiere by the end of May and the show will run for around three months

Superstar Salman Khan who has been hosting India's most popular reality show, 'Bigg Boss', for the last 16 years, will reportedly replace Karan Johar and host 'Bigg Boss OTT', which is a digital spin-off series of 'Bigg Boss'.

According to reports, Salman will take over hosting duties in the second edition of 'Bigg Boss OTT' from Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, who hosted the first season in 2021.

The much-awaited second season of 'Bigg Boss OTT' where Bollywood's much-loved Bhaijaan will be seen as a host, is said to premiere by the end of May and the show will run for around three months.

According to a report in Koimoi, Salman, who has been successfully hosting 'Bigg Boss' since 2010, will host the second season. While Karan Johar hosted the first season in 2021, filmmaker and choreographer, Farah Khan hosted a spin-off version, titled 'Bigg Boss Halla Bol' in 2015.

While actor Divya Agarwal was declared the winner of season one of 'Bigg Boss OTT', social media personality, Uorfi Javed, Bollywood actor Shamita Shetty, TV actors Raqesh Bapat, Zeeshan Khan, choreographer Nishant Bhat and playback singer Neha Bhasin among others were some of the popular contestants who were seen in the inaugural season on Voot.

As per a report in Telly Chakkar, the upcoming season of 'Bigg Boss OTT' will begin on May 29, 2023, and will run for six weeks on Voot. The final list of the participating celebrities has not yet been confirmed.

Salman, who was last seen in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', will next be seen in 'Tiger 3' which also stars Katrina Kaif and superstar Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo role as Pathaan.

Karan Johar, on the other hand, is gearing up for his next film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani', which stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles.