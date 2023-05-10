Exclusive video! Bhagyashree reveals how Salman Khan convinced her for 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' with husband Himalay and son Abhimanyu Dassani

The actress left fans surprised with her appearance in the film

Actress Bhagyashree who will next be seen in 'NRI Wives' along with Hiten Tejwani, Samir Soni, Aditi Govitrikar, Kiku Sharda and others recently got into a candid chat with mid-day.com.

Among other things, the actress opened up about her appearance in the Salman Khan-Pooja Hegde starrer 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' with husband Himalay and son Abhimanyu Dassani. The team managed to keep their cameos as a secret and fans were left plesantly surprised.

Bhagyashree said, "It was a surprise for me too when one morning Salman called up and said 'Bhagyashree I'm doing this film and I want you to play a part in it. There was no question of refusing, he's been a friend. What surprised me was also said 'I want Himalayji and Abhimanyu to be in it.' He asked for their numbers and said he wanted to make calls individually to invite them on his set. It was fun shooting with him, brought back a lot of good memories with fun and laughter on the set. With the kind of reviews I'm hearing from the audience, I'm sure even they enjoyed seeing us together on screen."

The actress had made her debut opposite Salman in Sooraj Barjatya's 1989 hit 'Maine Pyar Kiya.' Recalling the most loved scene from the film and how 'NRI Wives' propagates a similar message she said, "The scene that was really loved in 'Maine Pyar Kiya' was when the girl (Suman) dresses up in the outfit that Prem gives her but no one other than Prem gets to see her in that dress. That is something the audience would always remember 'Maine Pyar Kiya' by."

