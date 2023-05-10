Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares perfect morning pic with daughter Malti Marie; check out

At present, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is managing her mommy responsibilities and career adeptly

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram story

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently managing her duties as a mother and a professional effectively. Despite her busy schedule, including consecutive project promotions and international travel, she ensures to bring her daughter Malti along and spend valuable time with her. PeeCee consistently delights her fans with heartwarming photographs of Malti, and this morning, she shared another captivating image of her beloved daughter.

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram story and posted a cute and adorable picture of Malti, captioning it "Perfect Mornings.."

In the picture shared by PeeCee, her baby Malti is sitting on the bed, looking away, wearing a lovely light blue floral nightgown, appearing to be in a playful state of mind. The window offers a stunning view of the city.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently disclosed Malti's first trip to India during an interview with ABC's The View. She expressed her daughter's admiration for India's sights and sounds, as well as her delight in not having to use car seats. Priyanka humorously noted that it will be a challenge to use car seats again once they leave. “She loved everything. She had right hand paneer and left hand paneer in her mouth and 'Mmmm'. Loved Indian food, loved the sights, the sounds. It made me so happy we could be there as a family--Nick, me and the baby, went. It was so special."

Very recently, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Sam Heughan attended 'Love Again' premiere in New York, US. 'Love Again' is a romantic drama that stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan in the lead.

Talking about the role, Priyanka Chopra Jonas plays a woman mourning the death of her boyfriend who texts his old number, not knowing it belongs to someone new (Sam Heughan). Celine Dion (and her music) co-star. The film 'Love Again' will release in cinemas on May 12, 2023.

In Bollywood, she will be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa'.

