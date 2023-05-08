Priyanka Chopra shares video of daughter giggling as they take a walk in the park; watch

Priyanka shared a video of her daughter giggling as they took a walk in Central Park in New York city

Priyanka Chopra with daughter Malti Marie

Actor Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas often take to their Instagram handle and share adorable pictures of their baby girl. The parents first revealed the face of their daughter in public earlier this year. Now, Priyanka shared a video of her daughter as they took a walk a walk at Central Park in New York City.

Sharing the video, Priyanka wrote, "Love our walks in Central Park". While Malti Marie's face is not seen in the video, her laugh has left everyone in awe. "Ugh my heart," actor Ileana D'Cruz commented. Actor Dia Mirza dropped a string of red heart emojis in the comment section. "So precious," a social media user commented.

On Sunday, Priyanka had shared a couple of pictures of Malti Marie giving a glimpse into their Saturday in New Jersey.

In the first picture, PC can be seen holding her baby in her arms while walking down the aisle of store selling stuffed toys. Malti wore a cute pink and white dress with gold earrings, while Priyanka was dressed in grey casuals and a white cap. The rest of the pictures were of Malti enjoying at the Jonas's New Jersey home. Nick Jonas grew up in the city. In one photo she played with a tiny hot dog stand, in another one she was joined by her friends and cousins, including Kevin and Danielle Jonas' daughter Valentina. There was also a picture of a pet dog.

Malti was born to Priyanka and Nick via surrogacy in January 2022.The duo, in a joint statement, had announced the birth of their first child on social media. "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much (sic)," the statement read.

The couple revealed their daughter's face in public for the first time earlier this year when they attended the Walk of Fame ceremony in Los Angeles where Nick and his brothers, Kevin and Joe unveiled their stars at Hollywood's iconic landmark. Ever since Priyanka often shares pictures of her daughter on her Instagram handle.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka recently came up with 'Citadel', which is created by The Russo Brothers. The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency 'Citadel'. She is also seen in the recently released from 'Love Again'.