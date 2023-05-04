Priyanka Chopra reveals she was 'fired from three different movies' after botched nose surgery

Priyanka Chopra recently opened up about her botched nose surgery and revealed that it drove her into a 'deep depression', and she even thought it could end her career

Priyanka Chopra. Pic/Instagram

Actor Priyanka Chopra has opened up about how a botched nose surgery impacted her health. On the Howard Stern Show, Priyanka revealed that the botched nose surgery drove her into a 'deep depression', and she even thought it could end her career, E! Online reported.

"It was a dark phase," Priyanka said on the Howard Stern Show May 1. "This thing happens, and my face looks completely different, and I went into a deep, deep depression."

The 40-year-old further said that she was fired from three different movies after the surgery, adding she truly believed her acting career "was over before it started."

Despite being hesitant to go under the knife again, Priyanka's late dad, Ashok Chopra, encouraged her to get corrective surgery. "I was terrified of that, but he was like, 'I will be in the room with you,'" she confessed. "He held my hands through it and helped me build back my confidence."

Priyanka also credited Bollywood director Anil Sharma for giving her work, despite it all. She said, "I was supposed to play this lead, and I was shifted to a supporting character. That filmmaker (Anil Sharma) was very kind... He, while the tide was against me, said, 'It will be a small part, but give it your all.' And I did." Anil had directed Priyanka's first Hindi film, The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003). Priyanka earlier opened up about the surgery in her 2021 memoir, 'Unfinished'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka recently came up with 'Citadel', which is created by The Russo Brothers. The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency Citadel.

Sharing details about the show, Priyanka said, "The story is closely interwoven with the stunts. What's so exciting about these huge action pieces was that they are infused with drama and storytelling. We get to see a lot about these characters, how they physically interact, not just great action sequences but there's drama at the heart of each one of them, so there's a story sort of interwoven in all the stunts. And that was just very cool and new for me."

In Bollywood, she will be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa'. The shooting for the film has not been started yet.

