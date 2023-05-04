Priyanka Chopra Jonas gets a kiss from co-star Sam Heughan at 'Love Again' premiere

At the premiere of their movie 'Love Again' in New York, US, Sam Heughan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas co-star, gave her a gentle kiss on the nose

Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan at 'Love Again' premiere (Pic credit: jerryxmimi/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, a woman with a packed schedule, is constantly on the go. Immediately following her promotional obligations for 'Citadel,' she has delved right into promoting her forthcoming romantic comedy film 'Love Again,' which co-stars Sam Heughan and hits theatres on May 5.

On Wednesday, the movie had a premiere in New York, attended by Priyanka, Sam, and even her spouse, Nick Jonas. Priyanka Chopra arrived with Nick Jonas at the Love Again premiere.

Pictures and videos of Priyanka and Sam's interaction were also shared on the fan pages.

In the video, Sam met Priyanka at the premiere; the two shared a cute kiss, and he tenderly gave her a peck on the nose, and she pouted.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka arrived together, with Priyanka towering over Nick in her high heels.

Priyanka's outfit included a blush blue gown with a pouffy skirt, a large bow at the back, and no straps. Her hairstyle was straight, and she wore a simple necklace. Nick's attire consisted of a grey suit that nicely matched Priyanka's ensemble, while Sam Heughan looked dashing in his all-black outfit.

As fans loved their cute chemistry. While one of the fans wrote, “Seeing Sam kiss Priyanka on her nose, It's so sweet and tender (heart emoji),” another wrote, “Sam was just the sweetest," and a third fan wrote, "Damn if damn if you don't they just cute in the movie (heart-shaped eyes emoji)"

In the film 'Love Again', Priyanka Chopra Jonas plays a woman mourning the death of her boyfriend who texts his old number, not knowing it belongs to someone new (Sam Heughan). Celine Dion (and her music) co-star in this romantic drama.