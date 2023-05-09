Priyanka Chopra on working with Nick Jonas: 'I am pretty sure we will work together'

'I am pretty sure we will work together,' says Priyanka Chopra as she opens up about working with Nick Jonas while promoting Love Again

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has made her mark globally for all the right reasons whether it’s her powerful performances or her choice of projects. She has left no stone unturned in becoming a global icon. Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming romantic comedy, Love Again opposite Sam Heughan has created quite a buzz amongst the masses and is all set to release in India on 12th May 2023.

The film will see Priyanka Chopra Jonas sharing screen space with her husband Nick Jones.

Talking about working with him, Priyanka shares, “You never know if it will be Hindi or not, but Nick and I are working with each other, I don’t know if it’s a film or not. So far we are producing shows together, we are creating stuff together and I am pretty sure the progression of that will end up being in working with each other. I don’t know if it will be in a romantic capacity or what we will play. But I am pretty sure, we will work together”.

Starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Heughan, and Celine Dion and featuring multiple new songs from Dion, Love Again, written for the screen and directed by Jim Strouse.

Recently Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas and Sam Heughan attended 'Love Again' premiere in New York, US.

In the film 'Love Again', Priyanka Chopra Jonas plays a woman mourning the death of her boyfriend who texts his old number, not knowing it belongs to someone new (Sam Heughan). Celine Dion (and her music) co-star in this romantic drama.

Priyanka Chopra was very recently seen in Russo Brother's 'Citadel' alongside 'Game of Thrones' actor Richard Madden. Currently available on Prime Video, the initial three episodes of Citadel are now streaming. Additional episodes will be aired every Friday, with the final episode scheduled for release on May 26th.

In Bollywood, she will be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa'.

The film 'Love Again' will release in cinemas on May 12, 2023.