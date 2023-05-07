The actress sported a casual look in a white tee and jeans paired with gold hoops

Alia Bhatt. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Alia Bhatt interacts with fans at event, tells photographer's mother 'aapka beta bahut pareshan karta hai' x 00:00

Alia Bhatt attended the Global Sports Pickleball Championship on Sunday, where she was joined by 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' director Shashank Khaitan. Alia interacted with fans at the event and was captured having a conversation with a photographer's mother. She said, "Bada achcha laga aapse milke. Aapka beta bahut pareshan karta hai mujhe. Bahut acha kaam karta hai. (It's nice meeting you. Your son troubles me a lot. He does a good job.)" The actress sported a casual look in a white tee and jeans paired with gold hoops.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)



On the work front, Alia recently completed shooting for Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' co-starring Ranveer Singh along with veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. She will be making her Hollywood debut with 'Heart of Stone' co-starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. She has also signed Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa' featuring Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

Alia also recently made a stunning MET Gala debut in New York this year. Dressed in an all-white gown embellished with pearls, Alia looked absolutely gorgeous as she walked the MET carpet. Days after her debut, Alia had shared a glimpse of how she dressed up for her debut appearance in the prestigious Met Gala. Alia took to her Instagram handle and shared a behind-the-scenes video in which she can be seen getting ready with her dress designed by Prabal Gurung. She was seen sitting on a makeup chair and talking about the prep for the big day. She also spoke about feeling a little nervous.

Earlier, sharing pictures of her MET look, Alia explained her inspiration behind the outfit. "I have always been fascinated by the iconic Chanel brides. Season after season, the genius of Karl Lagerfeld shone through in the most innovative and awe-inspiring couture. My look tonight was inspired from this and in particular by supermodel Claudia Schiffer's 1992 Chanel bridal look," she wrote in her caption on Instagram.

Also Read: Exclusive! Ammy Virk shares his true feelings about shooting with a lion and snake for collab with Divine