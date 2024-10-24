A labourer was shot and injured by terrorists in Pulwama, days after a deadly attack in Ganderbal that claimed seven lives, raising concerns over escalating violence in Jammu and Kashmir.

Labourer shot in Pulwama`s Tral area by terrorists. Attack follows Ganderbal incident that killed 7. Farooq Abdullah condemns violence, blames Pakistan.

A labourer was shot and injured by terrorists in the Batgund Tral area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, as confirmed by local authorities. The victim, identified as Pritam Singh from Uttar Pradesh, was targeted while he was working in the area. Security forces arrived promptly at the scene after receiving reports of the incident, and further details are awaited regarding Singh's condition.

This attack follows closely on the heels of a more devastating terror strike that occurred just days earlier in the Ganderbal district. On October 20, a group of terrorists launched an attack at a tunnel construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway. Seven individuals, including a doctor and six construction workers, were killed in the incident. The terrorists ambushed the labourers and other workers as they were returning to their camp in Gund, Ganderbal.





The targeted nature of these attacks has raised significant concerns among local authorities and the public. These recent incidents reflect a disturbing trend of attacks on innocent civilians and migrant workers in the region. As per ANI reports, this wave of violence has heightened tensions and anxiety, with security forces increasing their vigilance to prevent further attacks.





The National Conference (NC) President, Farooq Abdullah, strongly condemned both attacks, attributing the violence to interference from Pakistan. He expressed deep sorrow over the loss of innocent lives and emphasised the futility of these attacks. "This attack is very unfortunate. Poor migrant workers and a doctor lost their lives. What do the terrorists hope to achieve from this? Do they believe they can turn Kashmir into Pakistan?" Abdullah questioned in his statement to the media.





He also made a direct appeal to Pakistan’s leadership, urging them to end their support for terrorism if they genuinely desire peaceful relations with India. Abdullah underscored that the people of Jammu and Kashmir deserve to live in peace and dignity, free from the fear of violence.





"I want to tell Pakistan’s leadership, if they seek good relations with India, they must stop these acts of terror. ‘Kashmir Pakistan nahi banega’ (Kashmir will not become Pakistan). Let us live with dignity and move forward. They have failed to turn Kashmir into Pakistan for the last 75 years, and it won't happen now. It is time to put an end to terrorism. If this continues, the consequences will be dire. How can we engage in talks if our innocent people are being killed?" he added.





According to ANI reports, investigations are ongoing into both attacks. Authorities are working to identify the terrorists responsible and have intensified security measures across the region in response to the rising violence.

(With inputs from ANI)