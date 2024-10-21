The Railways has decided to extend the services of the Festival Special Trains from Dadar to Kazipet (Telangana) to cater to the increased volume of passengers travelling during Diwali 2024

Representational pic

Listen to this article Diwali 2024: Railways extends the services of Dadar-Kazipet festival special trains x 00:00

The Railways has decided to extend the services of the Festival Special Trains from Dadar to Kazipet (Telangana) to cater to the increased volume of passengers travelling during Diwali 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The details of the trains are given below:

07196 / 07195 Dadar-Kazipet Weekly Special (via Nizamabad, Karimnagar) (18 services)

07196 Dadar-Kazipet Weekly Special has been extended to operate every Thursday from November 28 to January 1 (Nine services)

07195 Kazipet-Dadar Weekly special has been extended to operate every Wednesday from November 27 to January 29 (Nine services)

The trains will halt at Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Manmad, Nagarsol, Rotagaon, Lasur, Aurangabad, Jalna, Partur, Selu, Parbhani, Purna, Hazur Sahib Nanded, Mudkhed, Umri, Dharmabad, Basar, Nizamabad, Armur, Metpally, Koratla and Ligampet Jagityal

07198 / 07197 Dadar-Kazipet Weekly Special (via Pimpalkhuti, Ballarshah) (16 services)

07198 Dadar-Kazipet Weekly special has been extended to run every Sunday from December 1 to January 26 (Eight services)

07197 Kazipet-Dadar Weekly special has been extended to run every Saturday from November 30 to January 25 (Eight services)

The trains will halt Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Manmad, Nagarsol, Rotagaon, Lasur, Aurangabad, Jalna, Partur, Selu, Parbhani, Purna, Hazur Sahib Nanded, Mudkhed, Bhokar, Himayatnagar, Sahasrakund, Kinwat, Adilabad, Pimpalkhuti, Lingti, Kayer, Wani, Bhandak, Chandrapur, Ballarshah, Sirpur Kagaznagar, Bellampalli, Manchiryal, Peddapalli and Jamikunta

There will be no change in the timings and composition of these trains, the railways has informed.

Passengers can book the tickets for trains 07196 and 07198 on special charges. The bookings will open on Tuesday, October 22, at all computerised reservation centres and on the Railways' website https://www.irctc.co.in.



For detailed timings at halts of the special trains, passengers can visit https://www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download the NTES app.

Railways reduces time limit for advance train reservation to 60 days

The Railway Board has reduced the advance reservation period of seats from existing 120 days to 60 days, an official notification said on Thursday.

The reduction in time limit for advance train reservations will come into effect from November 1, it said.

"It has been decided that w.e.f 01.11.2024, the existing time limit for advance reservation by trains will be reduced from 120 days to 60 days (excluding the date of journey). All bookings done up to October 31 under the ARP (Advance Reservation Period) of 120 days will remain intact. There will be no change in the case of certain day time express trains like Taj Express, Gomti Express etc where lower time limits for advance reservation are, at present in force. There will also be no change in the case of a limit of 365 days for foreign tourists, a Railway Board's circular, dated Oct 16, 2024, said.

The Railway advance reservation period has undergone changes from time to time. Advance Reservation Period has varied from 30 days to 120 days. Based on the experience of various periods, 60 days Advance Reservation Period has been observed as the optimal period from passengers' point of view, the officials said, adding that there will be several benefits of 60 days reservation period.