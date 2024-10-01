Breaking News
Mumbai Police arrest one for duping city jewellers of Rs 2.2 crore
Mumbai: Two teenagers go missing amid academic pressure
Two arrested with five baby crocodiles at Mumbai airport
Iconic Reay Road Bridge takes shape; to open in November
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, AAP MLAs inspect condition of roads in national capital
Govinda accidentally shoots himself in the leg, hospitalised
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Railways to run special trains between Dadar and Bhusaval LTT and Raxaul check details

Mumbai: Railways to run special trains between Dadar and Bhusaval, LTT and Raxaul, check details

Updated on: 01 October,2024 06:25 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The bookings for all extended trips of special trains on special charges are already open at all computerised reservation centres and on official website, the statement said

Mumbai: Railways to run special trains between Dadar and Bhusaval, LTT and Raxaul, check details

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Railways to run special trains between Dadar and Bhusaval, LTT and Raxaul, check details
x
00:00

The railways will run special trains between Dadar and Bhusaval, LTT and Raxaul during festive season, the officials said on Tuesday.


In an official statement, it said that in view of the huge demand for special trains, Railways will continue the services of following special trains for 104 trips to clear the extra rush of passengers in the coming days.


Dadar-Bhusaval-Dadar Tri-Weekly Special (78 trips)


09051 Tri-Weekly Special extended to run every Monday, Wednesday & Saturday from 01.10.2024 to 30.12.2024 (39 trips)

09052 Tri-Weekly Special extended to run every Monday, Wednesday & Saturday from 01.10.2024 to 30.12.2024 (39 trips)

Dadar-Bhusaval-Dadar Weekly Special (26 trips)

09049 Weekly Special extended to run every Friday from 04.10.2024 to 27.12.2024 (13 trips)

09050 Weekly Special extended to run every Friday from 04.10.2024 to 27.12.2024 (13 trips)

There is no change in timings, composition and halts for above mentioned trains. The bookings for all extended trips of special trains on special charges are already open at all computerised reservation centres and on official website, the statement said.

Railways to run 'One Way Special Train' service on passenger requirement between LTT Mumbai and Raxaul on October 2

In an another statement, the railways said that in response to passenger requirement, it has been decided to run one way special train service between Mumbai and Raxaul to clear the extra rush of passengers.

LTT Mumbai-Raxaul One Way Special 

01097 one way special will depart LTT Mumbai at 16.55 hrs on Wednesday 02.10.2024 and arrive Raxaul at 07.45 hrs on third day. 

The train will halt at the stations including, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Prayagraj Cheoki, Deen Dayal Upadhyay, Patna, Barauni, Samastipur, Darbhanga, Kamtaul, Janakpur Road, Sitamarhi and Bairgania, the statement said.

The train has composition of 10 Sleeper Class, 9 General Second Class/Second sitting including one luggage cum guard’s brake vans and one generator car (20 LHB coaches), the official statement said on Tuesday.

It further said that the bookings for special train no. 01097 on special charges are already open at all computerised reservation centres and on the official website of the Indian Railways.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai trains indian railways Mumbai festivals festivals mumbai news mumbai maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK