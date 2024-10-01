The bookings for all extended trips of special trains on special charges are already open at all computerised reservation centres and on official website, the statement said

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Mumbai: Railways to run special trains between Dadar and Bhusaval, LTT and Raxaul, check details x 00:00

The railways will run special trains between Dadar and Bhusaval, LTT and Raxaul during festive season, the officials said on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an official statement, it said that in view of the huge demand for special trains, Railways will continue the services of following special trains for 104 trips to clear the extra rush of passengers in the coming days.

Dadar-Bhusaval-Dadar Tri-Weekly Special (78 trips)

09051 Tri-Weekly Special extended to run every Monday, Wednesday & Saturday from 01.10.2024 to 30.12.2024 (39 trips)

09052 Tri-Weekly Special extended to run every Monday, Wednesday & Saturday from 01.10.2024 to 30.12.2024 (39 trips)

Dadar-Bhusaval-Dadar Weekly Special (26 trips)

09049 Weekly Special extended to run every Friday from 04.10.2024 to 27.12.2024 (13 trips)

09050 Weekly Special extended to run every Friday from 04.10.2024 to 27.12.2024 (13 trips)

There is no change in timings, composition and halts for above mentioned trains. The bookings for all extended trips of special trains on special charges are already open at all computerised reservation centres and on official website, the statement said.

Railways to run 'One Way Special Train' service on passenger requirement between LTT Mumbai and Raxaul on October 2

In an another statement, the railways said that in response to passenger requirement, it has been decided to run one way special train service between Mumbai and Raxaul to clear the extra rush of passengers.

LTT Mumbai-Raxaul One Way Special

01097 one way special will depart LTT Mumbai at 16.55 hrs on Wednesday 02.10.2024 and arrive Raxaul at 07.45 hrs on third day.

The train will halt at the stations including, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Prayagraj Cheoki, Deen Dayal Upadhyay, Patna, Barauni, Samastipur, Darbhanga, Kamtaul, Janakpur Road, Sitamarhi and Bairgania, the statement said.

The train has composition of 10 Sleeper Class, 9 General Second Class/Second sitting including one luggage cum guard’s brake vans and one generator car (20 LHB coaches), the official statement said on Tuesday.

It further said that the bookings for special train no. 01097 on special charges are already open at all computerised reservation centres and on the official website of the Indian Railways.