Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television, and the buzz surrounding the Rohit Shetty-hosted show isn't going to die down any time soon. While reports have stated that the show’s producer, Banijay Asia, has backed out, Elvish Yadav’s latest vlog hints that he has already hit the road and is actually joining the adrenaline-packed reality show.

Elvish Yadav joins Rohit Shetty hosted show?

The chatter about who is joining Khatron Ke Khiladi has been around forever, with every season bringing a new set of celebrity names making headlines. This year, the first name that came out was that of Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner and social media star Elvish Yadav. Now, his recent vlog has him saying a few things that have convinced social media users he is actually on his way for Khatron Ke Khiladi.

In the vlog, Elvish can be seen saying, “Main sirf aaj ke liye yaha pe hoon, fir nikal jaunga dusri jagah, teesri jagah balki. Iss baari koi nayi jagah hai, ek mahine ke liye wahi hoon. Kaafi achcha project hai tumhare bhai ka, toh maza aane wala hai” (I’m only here for today, then heading somewhere else. This time it’s a new place, and I’ll be there for a month. It’s a really good project—your brother’s going to have fun).

While Elvish himself didn't confirm anything, the timing and secrecy match the typical schedule of Khatron Ke Khiladi. The vlog also features his emotional goodbye to his mom, saying, “Bye bye, ek dedh mahine ke liye gaye hum. Dedh mahine ke liye project aa raha hai apna bahot badhiya. Toh aashirvaad de maa. Dedh mahine ke liye bahar hoon main ghar ke, dedh mahine ke baad hi dikhunga complete karke usko” (Bye bye, I’m going for a month and a half. It’s a great project. Give me your blessings. I’ll be away from home and will only return after finishing it).

As soon as the vlog went viral, his fans started speculating and making assumptions about his new project. Within hours, social media was flooded with viral hashtags.

Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi to end?

According to reports, Banijay Asia will no longer produce popular reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss. It is said that internal conflicts within Banijay Asia have led to Endemol’s decision to withdraw from Colors TV. Problems reportedly began two months ago, and the company ended its collaboration with the channel about two weeks back. This business move raises the possibility of the reality shows being cancelled.