Banijay Asia has reportedly ended its collaboration with Colors TV, putting popular reality shows Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi at risk of cancellation. Internal conflicts and a strategic business move may halt upcoming seasons despite some celebrities already being locked in

Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi

Listen to this article Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi at risk after Banijay Asia walks out: Report x 00:00

Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss and Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi are among the most popular reality shows on Indian television. Year after year, these shows have entertained audiences and provided a platform for several artists to gain popularity. However, it now seems both shows are in jeopardy. Banijay Asia (Endemol Shine), the production house behind these shows, has reportedly decided to pull out of its collaboration with Colors TV. The company held 50 percent of the total stakes. With this move, Colors TV might stand to lose both Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi to end?

According to reports, Banijay Asia will no longer produce popular reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss. It is said that internal conflicts within Banijay Asia have led to Endemol’s decision to withdraw from Colors TV. Problems reportedly began two months ago, and the company ended its collaboration with the channel about two weeks back. This business move raises the possibility of the reality shows being cancelled.

Contestant hunt begins

Meanwhile, some celebrities had already been locked in for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss, and others were still in talks. As per India Today, a source said, “A few celebrities were already locked, and others were in discussion with the team at different stages. After the producers communicated their decision to the channel (Colors), the locked celebrities' dates were also released.”

It was also reported that famous personalities like Orry, Isha Malviya, Munawar Faruqui, Khushboo Patani (Disha Patani’s sister), and boxer Neeraj Goyat had already signed contracts for Khatron Ke Khiladi and were set to begin shooting in an international location.

There’s also chatter about potential contestants being approached for Bigg Boss OTT 4. Comedian Kunal Kamra, who has been in the news for his stand-up special, was reportedly approached as well. He even shared a screenshot of his conversation with a Bigg Boss team member.

The message from the casting agent read, "I am handling the casting for this season of Bigg Boss, and your name came up as someone they might find interesting. I know it might not have been on your radar, but honestly, it’s such a mad platform to show your real vibe and win over a massive audience. What do you think? Should we talk about it?" Kunal replied, “I would much rather check into a mental hospital…"