Asim, who is currently seen as one of the judges on the new season of The Battleground, took a dig at Rohit Shetty while talking about the infamous argument

In Pic: Asim Riaz and Rohit Shetty

Asim Riaz caught most headlines after he behaved like a sore loser on the recent season of Khatron Ke Khiladi that was won by Karan Veer Mehra. During the premiere episode of the show itself, videos of him arguing with the host of the show, Rohit Shetty, made headlines, after which he was asked to leave the show. Asim, who is currently seen as one of the judges on the new season of The Battleground, took a dig at Shetty while talking about the infamous argument.

Fukra Insaan taunts Asim Riaz over fight with Rohit Shetty

In a now-viral clip, Asim was seen poking fun at Fukra Insaan aka Abhishek Malhan for hiding behind his username. Asim could be seen saying, "Yahan par teen log hain jo apna naam lekar aaye hain aur eklauta jo apne username par fudak raha hai, Fukre bas kar." As Asim took a dig at Abhishek, he was quick to retaliate. Abhishek, while giving it back to Asim,indirectly talked about his fight with Rohit Shetty and said, "Asim bhai, mujhe apna naam banane ke liye mujhe national television par kisi show ke anchor se ladna nahi padhta."

Asim Riaz disrespects Rohit Shetty

This didn't sit well with Asim, who shockingly reacted, saying, "Harkat hi aisi ki thi usne, ki ladna hi tha." This viral clip of Asim disrespecting yet again has caught netizens' attention, who are now reacting to it. One said, "Tu to bhai ek show mein bezzat hoke aaya hai, bolta hai show ko itna diya hai Kya diya tha be? Khud show ne tujhe bula ke tujhe chance diya aage badhne ka." "Woh Shetty hai, pata bhi nahi chalega kidhar gayab kar diya bolke... senior hai, respect karna seekh," another wrote. A third comment said, "Yeh badtameez hai bohot zyada."

Aftermatch of KKK episode

After the KKK episode of Asim misbehaving went viral, his brother Umar Riaz also shared a cryptic post, writing, “Don’t degrade someone to a level that their worst demons come out! After that, anything that happens is not justified and never will be! Love can do wonders to a person and hate can make a person his own worst enemy! Just saying!”

On the contrary, a lot of people have called out Asim for his rude behaviour. Though actor Arjit Taneja didn’t name anyone, he in his caption called Asim "deluded AF."