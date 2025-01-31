Sources say Rohit Shetty is in talks with John Abraham for a standalone action thriller; film expected to roll in April and will be shot in Mumbai in a straight schedule over 45 days

John Abraham and Rohit Shetty

Listen to this article Rohit Shetty takes a break from cop universe for standalone action thriller with John Abraham x 00:00

It’s widely believed that Rohit Shetty’s next will be Golmaal 5. But don’t be surprised if the director helms an action entertainer before diving into the comedy franchise’s universe. We’ve heard that Shetty, over the past month, has been in talks with John Abraham for an action thriller. That leads us to the obvious question: Is Abraham joining the filmmaker’s famous cop universe? The answer is no.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources tell us that Shetty has planned a standalone film, which is currently at the scripting stage. A source reveals, “Rohit has had the idea of this film for a long time. After Singham Again [2024] released, he began developing this project while the Golmaal 5 script gets locked. He wants to go beyond the cop stories and the comedy franchise. A few preliminary meetings with John have taken place. If the dates work out and the draft is ready, the slick actioner could roll as early as April. A final call will be taken by March.”

If things work out, this will be the first collaboration between Shetty and Abraham. The plan is to shoot it in Mumbai in a straight schedule over 45 days. “The actor and director have discussed possible dates. They both are keen to shoot it over the summer after which Rohit will move to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 shoot,” says the source. That works perfectly for Abraham as he hopes to roll his movie on motorcycle racing in Isle of Man in August (‘My motorcycle racing is starting in August’, Dec 13). mid-day reached out to Abraham, and Shetty’s team. Both remained unavailable for comment.