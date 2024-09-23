Breaking News
Rs 20 lakh cash found in abandoned bag at Kalyan station GRP launches investigations to trace its owner

Updated on: 23 September,2024 05:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faisal Tandel | mailbag@mid-day.com

The passengers who found the bag at Asangaon railway station handed it over to the police which is trying to find the owner of the cash

The cash found in the bag and the team investigating to trace its owner. Pic/Navneet Barate

The Kalyan Government Railway Police (GRP) has launched investigations after around Rs 20 lakh cash was found in an abandoned bag at a railway station in Maharashtra, the officials said.


The police are trying to find out the original owner of the cash, an official said.



The bag, which was found at around 11 pm on Sunday, contained several bundles of Rs 500 notes, a bag, and a medicine box, he said.


The passengers who found the bag at Asangaon railway station handed it over to the police. The Kalyan GRP seized the bag after conducting a primary panchanama and began investigations in the matter, the officials said.

"We are checking the CCTV footage from different railway stations to identify who was carrying the bag and got inside the train. This will further help us reach the owner of the bag and cash in it. Once we trace the person, we can clarify whether the cash is legal or not. We would further question if the person forgot it on the train or if the cash was being illegally transported and later abandoned," said a police officer.

 

