An official on Monday said that the police have registered a case against a 21-year-old man on charges of molesting his cousin brother's 18-month-old daughter in Thane district of Maharashtra, reported news agency PTI.

The child's father has also been booked for threatening his wife after she complained to him about the incident which took place in Bhiwandi area on May 8, an official from Narpoli police station said while sharing an update on Thane crime, reported PTI.

The First Information Report (FIR) did not mention any reason for the delay in filing of the complaint on Sunday.

The man allegedly stripped the child and molested her. When the child's mother complained to her husband, he and the accused threatened her with dire consequences, the official said while sharing an update on Thane crime, reported PTI.

Based on a complaint by the woman, the case was registered on Sunday against the two men under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 354 (assault or criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention), and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

Teacher held for molesting woman; two accomplices on run

A teacher was arrested for allegedly molesting a woman at a lodge in Latur city, police said on Sunday, reported PTI.

Two other men involved in allegedly assaulting and molesting the woman are on the run.

The complainant became acquainted with the accused at Tuljapur bus stand in Dharashiv district who assured to help her find a job, an official said, reported PTI.

"He called up the woman to Latur on September 15. She was made to sit in a car where two men allegedly molested and assaulted the woman inside the vehicle. The victim was taken to a lodge in Kolpa area where she was again assaulted," the official said, reported PTI.

A case has been registered and the accused teacher was arrested, said police inspector Santosh Patil.

Septuagenarian held for molesting 9-year-old girl in Kolhapur

A senior citizen has been arrested for allegedly molesting his daughter's nine-year-old student in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district, police said.

Based on a complaint by the girl's family, the police on Sunday registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested the 73-year-old accused, an official said, reported PTI.

The incident occurred in the Radhanagari area in the first week of September, he said.

The accused's daughter conducted tuition classes, and the girl was one of her students. The girl complained to her aunt that the accused had molested her, the official said, reported PTI.

The accused has been remanded in police custody, and further probe is underway, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)