Thane: Man arrested for rape, murder of 9-year-old girl

The accused residing in Thane's Bhiwandi kidnapped the girl on Thursday before sexually assaulting and strangling her.

An official stated on Friday that a man has been taken into custody by police in the Thane district for allegedly raping and killing a 9-year-old girl. The official told PTI that the man was arrested after a passerby notified them about a child's body.

The PTI report stated that the accused, Abhay Yadav aged 42, residing in Bhiwandi's Govind Nagar, under the jurisdiction of Shanti Nagar police station, kidnapped the girl on Thursday before sexually assaulting and strangling her.

According to the PTI report, on Thursday, another man was also taken into custody by the Shanti Nagar police on suspicion of killing his wife and disposing of her body in a well in the village of Bhawdhad.

On Wednesday, Kanchan Das (36) killed his wife Laxmi Das (28) with a scarf. After that, he told her family that she had eloped. However, an investigation uncovered his involvement, resulting in his arrest, reported the news agency.

The suspects in both incidents were prosecuted under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which went into force on Monday and replaced the Indian Penal Code (IPC), a senior police official in Bhiwandi told PTI.

Recently, a 32-year-old Navi Mumbai police sub-inspector has been accused of rape and harassment of a married female policeman. The alleged crimes took place between 2020 and July 2022 in the Sanpada neighbourhood. The accused, a colleague of the 26-year-old victim, allegedly offered to marry her before repeatedly raping her at a Sanpada flat. He also took Rs 19 lakh from her under various guises and returned only Rs 14.61 lakh, according to PTI.

According to the news agency, the Navi Mumbai sub-inspector allegedly stalked the woman and threatened to kill her if she did not leave her husband. The initial complaint was filed at Mumbai's Pant Nagar police station, and a 'Zero' FIR was issued against the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 376 (rape), 376(2)(n) (repeated rape), 354(a) (sexual harassment), 354(d) (stalking), 506(2) (criminal intimidation), and 420 (cheating).

The case has been transferred to Sanpada police for further inquiry, according to the PTI report.