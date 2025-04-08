Andhra Pradesh Dy CM and actor Pawan Kalyan has headed to Singapore after a fire incident was reported at his younger son Mark Shankar's school

Pawan Kalyan

Listen to this article Pawan Kalyan's 7-yr-old son injured in school fire incident, actor heads to Singapore x 00:00

Actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has reportedly headed to Singapore after his younger son sustained injuries in a fire accident at his school. According to a report in IANS, a fire broke out on Tuesday morning at the school where Kalyan's younger son Mark Shankar is a student.

Pawan Kalyan's son gets injured in Singapore

According to Jana Sena Party, headed by Pawan Kalyan, seven-year-old Shankar suffered burns in his hands and legs in the incident. He also faced complications from smoke inhalation and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, who was on a visit to Alluri Seetharamaraju district, received the news. He will cut short his visit to the district to rush to Singapore. According to Jana Sena, the party leaders suggested that the Deputy Chief Minister leave for Singapore.

Pawan Kalyan, however, told them that he had promised the tribals on Monday that he would visit Kuridi village near Araku, and hence he would visit the village and know about their problems. He also stated that since arrangements have been made for the inauguration of development programmes, he would complete them before leaving for Singapore.

Jana Sena leaders said that after completing his tour of the tribal region, Pawan Kalyan will reach Visakhapatnam and leave for Singapore.

Reports claimed that the fire was put out within 30 minutes by rescue personnel who arrived on the scene. Reports also claimed that 19 people were injured in all including 15 students, all of whom were taken to hospital for treatment.

About Pawan Kalyan

He is one of the biggest stars of the Telugu film industry and is the younger brother of superstar Chiranjeevi. He is also active in state politics and is the head of the Jana Sena Party. He won the assembly elections last year and was announced as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Pawan Kalyan joined active politics in 2014 when he announced his own political party named Jana Sena Party. However, he was criticised for being a part-time politician. To this Pawan said he is willing to quit films and focus on party work.

On the personal front, Pawan has four kids and Mark is his youngest, whom he welcomed with third wife, Anna Lezhneva, in 2017. He also has a daughter named Polena with Anna. The actor-politician has a son, Akira and a daughter, Aadhva, from his second wife, Renu Desai, whom he divorced in 2012.

(with inputs from IANS)