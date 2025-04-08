Breaking News
Updated on: 08 April,2025 10:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Sunny Deol asserted that he is ready to bury the hatchet and do a film with Shah Rukh Khan. The two were last seen sharing screen space in the 1993 thriller Darr

Sunny Deol, Shah Rukh Khan Pic/AFP

Bollywood superstar Sunny Deol, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Jaat, expressed his desire to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan once again. The two were last seen sharing screen space in the 1993 thriller Darr. Interestingly, the film was re-released in theatres last week. Sunny, in an interaction with Pinkvilla asserted that he is ready to bury the hatchet and do a film with King Khan. 


Sunny Deol wants to work with SRK again


Sunny Deol said, “Shah Rukh ke saath ek hi film ki thi. Toh ek aur kar sakte hain. It would be nice because that was a different period, and now it’s a different period, so definitely. Pehle humare directors had control over the whole thing. Aaj kal humare directors ke paas itna control nahi hai aur kahaniyaan waisi ban bhi nahi rahi hain, which will justify the images of the actors. Woh bahut zaruri hai.”


Sunny and SRK’s feud

SRK played the role of a murderous stalker in Darr, which also starred Juhi Chawla and Sunny Deol. The film's story revolves around Rahul (SRK), who is obsessively in love with his classmate Kiran (Juhi Chawla) and stalks her to her doorstep. What follows is a cycle of distress, heartbreak, and fights, which lead to Rahul's death. It's been more than three decades, and the film is still remembered to date. Nobody can ever forget SRK's "I Love You K.K.K... Kiran!" dialogue.

It is said that Sunny was so unhappy with SRK’s character being glorified that they ended up not speaking to each other for years. 

In an episode of Aap Ki Adalat, Sunny said, “At the end of the day, people loved me in the film. They loved Shah Rukh Khan as well. My only issue with the film was that I did not know they would glorify the villain. I always work in films with an open heart and believe the person. I believe in working with trust. Unfortunately, we have many actors and stars who don’t function in this manner. Maybe that’s the way they want to get their stardom.”

